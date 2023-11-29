DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market to Grow by 2032 at a 5.2% CAGR | DelveInsight

The total metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer market size in the 7MM was estimated to be nearly USD 2.6 billion in 2022, which is expected to show positive growth by 2032. In addition, the market size is anticipated to increase in the coming years due to the launch of novel therapies such as SYD985 (trastuzumab duocarmazine): (Byondis), Giredestrant (Roche), ARX788 (Ambrx), Zanidatamab (Zymeworks/Jazz Pharmaceuticals), and others along with the increase in R&D activities and rising healthcare spending across the globe.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the total incident population of HER2-positive breast cancer in the seven major markets was nearly 100K cases in 2022. The cases in the 7MM are expected to increase during the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2032, reports DelveInisght.

Leading metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer companies such as Byondis, Roche, Ambrx, Zymeworks, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, and others are developing novel metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer drugs that can be available in the metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer market in the coming years.

The promising metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer therapies in the pipeline include SYD985 (trastuzumab duocarmazine), Giredestrant, ARX788, Zanidatamab, IBRANCE (palbociclib), and others.

Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Overview

In 2022, HER2-positive breast cancer affected nearly 100,000 individuals in the seven major markets. It is anticipated that the number of cases in the 7MM will rise during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. The HR+/HER2+ breast cases were highest in the United States, accounting for ~32K cases. Most cases of HER2-positive breast cancer occur in people between 40 and 60 in the United States, accounting for ~52% of total cases in 2022.

The metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

Hormonal Status of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

Age-Specific Cases of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

Stage-Specific Cases of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

Line-wise Metastatic Cases of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Treatment Market

The primary modalities for treating metastatic breast cancer are targeted therapy and hormonal therapy. The selection of first-line treatment is contingent upon the receptor status, specifically pertaining to estrogen, progesterone, and HER2 receptors. In instances where both HER2 and estrogen receptors exhibit positivity, the initial therapeutic approach may encompass hormonal therapy, HER2-targeted therapy, or a combined regimen of both modalities.

In the treatment regime of metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, HERCEPTIN and PERJETA have maintained their status as the standard of care for a decade paving way for continuous research and bringing innovation to the domain. Although the advent of biosimilars has notably impacted the revenue of HERCEPTIN, Roche has responded by introducing subcutaneous versions of both HERCEPTIN and PERJETA to counteract biosimilar competition and improve patient adherence in comparison to other IV formulations. In the second-line treatment setting, KADCYLA has held a prominent position. However, with the launch of ENHERTU and its subsequent inclusion in the NCCN and ESMO guidelines, there has been a swift transition in patient preferences and a notable shift in the treatment landscape. Before ENHERTU,Seagen's Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, TUKYSA was also launched in the same line. As per DelveInsight's recent analysis, the metastatic HER2-positive treatment market is anticipated to experience gradual growth. This is attributed to the presence of established blockbuster HER2-targeting therapies, including the recently launched ENHERTU, which continues to be the preferred choice for physicians due to its demonstrated strong efficacy and substantial benefits. However, as tailwinds for market growth, several promising therapies are currently in development and expected to enter the market by 2032, including SYD985 (Byondis), Zanidatamab (Zymeworks/Jazz Pharmaceuticals), ARX788 (Ambrx), and others. Notably, these therapies are strategically designed for later-line settings, particularly targeting heavily treated patients.

Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

SYD985 (trastuzumab duocarmazine): Byondis

Giredestrant: Roche

ARX788: Ambrx

Zanidatamab: Zymeworks/Jazz Pharmaceuticals

IBRANCE (palbociclib): Pfizer

Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Dynamics

The metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer treatment landscape has been revolutionized by the development of targeted therapies, such as trastuzumab (Herceptin), pertuzumab (Perjeta), and ado-trastuzumab emtansine (Kadcyla). Ongoing research is expected to boost the market growth of targeted therapies or combinations that are expected to provide improved efficacy and reduced side effects.The integration of immunotherapeutic approaches, such as checkpoint inhibitors, in combination with existing HER2-targeted therapies, could be an avenue for further exploration.

Moreover, advances in understanding the molecular and genetic makeup of tumors may lead to the identification of specific biomarkers that can predict treatment response. This could enable more precise and personalized treatment strategies for individuals with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. Additionally, ongoing and upcoming clinical trials play a crucial role in shaping the future of cancer treatment. Collaborative efforts between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare providers are likely to contribute to the development of innovative therapies and treatment modalities.

Furthermore, the focus on patient-centered care is likely to continue, with an emphasis on improving quality of life and managing treatment-related side effects. Supportive care interventions and holistic approaches to patient well-being may become integral parts of the overall treatment strategy. As more patients are treated and monitored, real-world evidence and data analytics will play a significant role in evaluating the effectiveness of treatments in diverse patient populations. This can inform treatment decisions and contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the disease.

However, the metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer market faces several formidable barriers to evolution in the coming years, hindering advancements in treatment and patient outcomes. One of the primary challenges is the complexity of the disease itself, characterized by its aggressive nature and the development of resistance to existing therapies. Despite the remarkable progress in targeted therapies like HER2 inhibitors, the emergence of resistance mechanisms poses a significant hurdle. Additionally, the high cost of innovative treatments and the economic burden on healthcare systems may limit accessibility for patients, impacting the widespread adoption of breakthrough therapies and hindering the market size. Furthermore, the limited availability of comprehensive molecular profiling and diagnostic tools could impede personalized treatment strategies, hampering the ability to tailor therapies to individual patients.

Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Size in 2022 USD 2.6 Billion Key Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Companies Byondis, Roche, Ambrx, Zymeworks, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, and others Key Pipeline Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Therapies SYD985 (trastuzumab duocarmazine), Giredestrant, ARX788, Zanidatamab, IBRANCE (palbociclib), and others

Scope of the Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Report

Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Key Insights 2. Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Report Introduction 3. Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Overview at a Glance 4. Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Executive Summary 5 Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Treatment and Management 8. Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Guidelines 9. Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer 12. Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Marketed Drugs 13. Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Emerging Drugs 14. 7MM Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

