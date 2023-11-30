Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.11.2023 | 03:06
The inaugural Golden Panda Awards concluded successfully! See you again in 2025!

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 19th to 20th, a gathering of heavyweight guests took place in Chengdu, featuring a series of exciting events with a rigorous and professional award evaluation. The inaugural Golden Panda Awards, successfully held in Chengdu, presented to the world a grand international communication event with both global standards and distinctive Chinese characteristics, enriched with the charm of Sichuan. From Chengdu, the Golden Panda extends its reach to the world, while the world converges upon the hometown of the panda.

The Golden Panda Awards will continue to embrace inclusivity and openness, providing essential spiritual resources and cultural support for the construction of a shared human destiny. Together, we appreciate the beauty of diverse cultures, collaborate on the exchange and mutual learning of civilizations. In 2025, let's meet again!

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-inaugural-golden-panda-awards-concluded-successfully-see-you-again-in-2025-302001408.html

