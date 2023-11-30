Company continues to pivot Bolivian operations into a processing facility focused on securing long-term material purchasing contracts, driving margins and cash flow

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2023) - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") reported its operating highlights and unaudited condensed interim financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. All amounts are expressed in United States dollars, unless otherwise noted (C$ refers to Canadian dollars). This news release should be read together with Andean's management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 (the "Financials"), which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

"This has been a transformative period for Andean. In September, we announced our exclusive agreement with Silver Elephant to purchase up to 800,000 tonnes of oxide material from its Paca Silver Project," stated Alberto Morales, Andean's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Morales added, "Earlier this week, we shared the exciting news of our acquisition of Golden Queen Mining, LLC, which operates Soledad Mountain mine, strengthening our position as a larger, more robust, and better diversified precious metals producer while maintaining our strong liquid asset position. From the outset of 2023 we've been clear about our objectives: extend the life of our Bolivian operations and grow our Company through acquisitions in the Americas. We have now achieved both objectives."

As part of Andean's strategy to grow while improving margins and cash flow, the Company is making strategic adjustments to optimize production in Bolivia and at Soledad Mountain in California. In January 2024, Andean will release an updated NI 43-101 reserve and resource estimate for Soledad Mountain. This will be followed by a new mine plan, changes in the ore control process as well as production and cost improvements. Meanwhile, at San Bartolomé, the transition from a conventional mining operation is near complete, with the majority of ounces produced arising from third party feedstock. By mid-2024, Andean anticipates that production from the fines disposal facility ("FDF"), together with third-party oxide material, will replace the low-grade and high-cost tonnage from Pallacos.

Q3 2023 Highlights

The Company produced approximately 1.2 million silver equivalent ounces ("Ag Eq oz") 1 , an increase of 2% compared to Q2 2023. The average head grade and recoveries were 128 g/t Ag and 76% compared to 119 g/t Ag and 79% in Q2 2023. Based on 3.5 million ounces of silver equivalent production to date, and expected production for the remainder of the year, the Company is decreasing its 2023 silver equivalent production guidance range to between 4.6 and 4.8 million ounces.





, an increase of 2% compared to Q2 2023. The average head grade and recoveries were 128 g/t Ag and 76% compared to 119 g/t Ag and 79% in Q2 2023. Based on 3.5 million ounces of silver equivalent production to date, and expected production for the remainder of the year, the Company is decreasing its 2023 silver equivalent production guidance range to between 4.6 and 4.8 million ounces. Total revenue of $38.2 million, based on sales of 1.6 million Ag Eq oz at an average realized price of $24.34 per ounce, compared with Q2 2023 total revenue of $15.3 million from the sales of 0.6 million Ag Eq oz at an average realized price of $24.65 per ounce. The total revenue increase of 150%, or $22.9 million, is due to the inclusion of 540,000 Ag Eq oz classified as inventory as at the end of Q2 2023 as well as an increase in production.





As of September 30, 2023, delayed sales of approximately 233,000 Ag Eq oz were valued at $4.6 million and classified as inventory. Subsequent to September 30, 2023, the bullion was sold for a total of $5.4 million based on an average realized silver price of $23.46 per ounce.





In Q3 2023, cost of sales was $30.9 million, an increase of 162%, when compared to Q2 2023, mainly due to the recognition of costs associated with 540,000 Ag Eq oz classified as inventory in Q2 2023 and sold in Q3 2023.





General and administrative expenses of $2.7 million were $0.4 million lower than Q2 2023 and an $0.8 million improvement over Q3 2022. The decrease over Q2 2023 was largely due to lower share-based compensation expenses and management fees.





For Q3 2023 and Q2 2023, reported income from mine operations was $6.3 million and $2.4 million, respectively. In Q3 2023, the Company reported net income of $0.1 million compared to net income of $0.2 million in Q2 2023.





Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") 2 and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") 2 improved to $4.3 million and $6.8 million, respectively, compared with $3.7 million and $4.9 million in Q2 2023. The increase over Q2 2023 was largely due to higher revenues, lower exploration and evaluation costs and general and administration costs, partially offset by higher operating expenses.





and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") improved to $4.3 million and $6.8 million, respectively, compared with $3.7 million and $4.9 million in Q2 2023. The increase over Q2 2023 was largely due to higher revenues, lower exploration and evaluation costs and general and administration costs, partially offset by higher operating expenses. Operating cash costs ("OCC") 2 per ounce of silver produced, net of by-product credits, was $19.39, an increase of 1% over Q2 2023 primarily due to higher oxide material purchasing costs.





per ounce of silver produced, net of by-product credits, was $19.39, an increase of 1% over Q2 2023 primarily due to higher oxide material purchasing costs. All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") 2 per silver ounce sold, net of by-product credits was $21.28, a decrease of 10% when compared to Q2 2023. Based on the Company's nine-month AISC of $22.60 per ounce sold, it is increasing its AISC guidance for 2023 to between $22.50 and $22.90 per silver ounce sold.





per silver ounce sold, net of by-product credits was $21.28, a decrease of 10% when compared to Q2 2023. Based on the Company's nine-month AISC of $22.60 per ounce sold, it is increasing its AISC guidance for 2023 to between $22.50 and $22.90 per silver ounce sold. Positive net working capital of $86.1 million as of September 30, 2023, including liquid assets of $88.1 million. Liquid assets were comprised of $76.8 million in cash, silver bullion of $6.3 million, marketable securities of $4.3 million and VAT certificates receivable of $1.5 million. Liquid assets were $91.8 million as at December 31, 2022.





Pursuant to its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), in Q3 2023 the Company repurchased and cancelled 780,500 shares at an average purchase price of C$0.74 per share for a total of $0.4 million (C$0.6 million). Since the inception of the NCIB in the fall of 2022, a total of 3,160,100 shares at an average purchase price of C$0.79 have been repurchased and cancelled for a total of $1.9 million (C$2.5 million).





Civil construction and procurement of the equipment required for the silver recovery project at the Company's FDF is progressing as scheduled. Delivery of the equipment has commenced and is ongoing. Commissioning and commencement of production is targeted for the first half of 2024.





The Company signed an exclusive five-year agreement to purchase up to 800,000 tonnes of oxide material from the Paca silver project in Bolivia. Paca is an undeveloped, epithermal silver and base metal deposit in Bolivia located less than 200 km southwest of Andean's San Bartolomé mine and processing facilities near Potosí.

Environment, Social and Governance Summary Performance

Health and safety

Lost time injury frequency rate ("LTIFR")3 was zero during Q3 2023 and the Company achieved a significant safety milestone of approximately 514 days with no lost time injuries ("LTI"). One of the Company's goals is to maintain a safe and healthy working environment for all, with a strong safety culture where everyone is continually reminded of the importance of keeping themselves and their colleagues healthy and injury-free.

The Company is committed to have all employees and contractors return home safe every day. Regular safety awareness campaigns are conducted through external training consultants for all personnel.

Environment

Water management & tailings dams management : In Q3 2023, water consumption at San Bartolomé was 51% compared to 53% in Q2 2023. The reduction in water consumption was achieved by reusing 100% of water from the tailings dam, 47% water from the wastewater treatment plant or rainwater collection and 2% fresh water for office and food services. Monthly external monitoring was conducted on water and sediment for surrounding lagoons. Piezometers and environmental wells are externally and internally monitored as part of the Company's water management.





: In Q3 2023, water consumption at San Bartolomé was 51% compared to 53% in Q2 2023. The reduction in water consumption was achieved by reusing 100% of water from the tailings dam, 47% water from the wastewater treatment plant or rainwater collection and 2% fresh water for office and food services. Monthly external monitoring was conducted on water and sediment for surrounding lagoons. Piezometers and environmental wells are externally and internally monitored as part of the Company's water management. Climate action : Manquiri carries out the inventory of its greenhouse gas emissions for scopes 1, 2 and 3. For scopes 1 and 2, objectives are in place with a goal to be carbon neutral. Emissions monitoring in the refinery and waste incinerator are conducted monthly to ensure clean air.





: Manquiri carries out the inventory of its greenhouse gas emissions for scopes 1, 2 and 3. For scopes 1 and 2, objectives are in place with a goal to be carbon neutral. Emissions monitoring in the refinery and waste incinerator are conducted monthly to ensure clean air. Environmental incidents rate: The reportable environmental incidents rate remained at zero in the third quarter and year-to-date.

Community

Year to date, donations, medical support, and infrastructure investments were provided to local communities, including:

11 new homes were delivered to the Chalviri Baja and Phusuta communities to provide housing for families in dire need of accommodation.

Teachers and students of the Chalviri Educational Unit continued to receive training through workshops and seminars.

The Company participated in several community development initiatives, including providing water purification materials for the Escuela Robertito community and 118 children who live and receive education on the slopes of Cerro Rico.

Summary of Operating and Financial Results

Operating Results Summary







Q3



Q2









Q3



Q3









YTD



YTD







Units

2023



2023



Change



2023



2022



Change



2023



2022



Change

Tonnes mined (1) k dmt

390



468



(17%)



390



436



(10%)



1,291



1,455



(11%)

Average ROM mined ore grade Ag g/t

42



43



(2%)



42



56



(25%)



46



60



(23%)

Average +8 mined ore grade Ag g/t

78



75



4%



78



94



(18%)



74



98



(24%)

Tonnes purchased (2) k dmt

208



167



25%



208



113



85%



464



347



34%

Average purchased grade Ag g/t

179



186



(4%)



179



230



(22%)



188



221



(15%)

Tonnes milled (3) k dmt

384



385



0%



384



404



(5%)



1,144



1,217



(6%)

Daily average throughput dmt

4,474



4,561



(2%)



4,474



4,590



(3%)



4,499



4,625



(3%)

Average head grade Ag g/t

128



119



8%



128



115



11%



118



119



(1%)

Silver recovery %

76



79



(3%)



76



77



(1%)



78



77



2%

Silver production k oz

1,190



1,189



0%



1,190



1,168



2%



3,357



3,555



(6%)

Gold production oz

640



396



62%



640



577



11%



1,270



2,376



(47%)

Silver equivalent production (4) k oz

1,242



1,221



2%



1,242



1,219



2%



3,460



3,752



(8%)

Silver sales k oz

1,552



620



150%



1,552



1,170



33%



3,154



3,568



(12%)

Gold sales oz

200



-



100%



200



650



69%



415



2,221



(81%)

Silver equivalent sales (4) k oz

1,568



620



153%



1,568



1,227



28%



3,188



3,752



(15%)

Average realized silver price (6) $/oz

24.34



24.65



(1%)



24.34



19.23



27%



24.00



21.96



9%

Average market silver price $/oz

23.57



24.13



(2%)



23.57



19.23



23%



23.40



21.92



7%

Silver Equivalent Production Breakdown by Source Pallacos k oz

274



403



(32%)



274



394



(30%)



1,065



1,235



(14%)

Mine reclamation stockpiles k oz

53



38



38%



53



166



(68%)



255



561



(55%)

Cachi Laguna k oz

137



125



9%



137



159



(14%)



383



576



(33%)

Oxide purchases k oz

777



655



19%



777



500



55%



1,757



1,380



27%

Total k oz

1,242



1,221



2%



1,242



1,219



2%



3,460



3,752



(8%)











































Financial Results Summary

(in thousands except for



Q3



Q2



%



Q3



Q3



%



YTD



YTD



%

per oz numbers)



2023



2023



Change



2023



2022



Change



2023



2022



Change

Revenue

$ 38,174

$ 15,284



150%

$ 38,174

$ 23,603



62%

$ 76,503

$ 82,383



(7%)

Cost of sales



30,892



11,771



162%



30,892



23,051



34%



63,880



68,231



(6%)

Income from mine operations



6,273



2,448



156%



6,273



(1,430 )

539%



9,095



8,606



6%

Net income (loss)



76



169



(141%)



76



(2,840 )

103%



464



(6,750 )

105%

Net income (loss) per share





































-Basic



0.00



0.00



100%



0.00



(0.02 )

100%



0.00



(0.04 )

100%

-Diluted



0.00



0.00



100%



0.00



(0.02 )

100%



0.00



(0.04 )

100%

Net cash provided from (used in) operating activities



8,661



(5,293 )

264%



8,661



(2,503 )

446%



(955 )

245



(490%)

Free cash flow (5)



6,904



(5,588 )

224%



6,904



(3,292 )

310%



(3,570 )

(1,713 )

108%

EBITDA (5)



4,280



3,657



11%



4,280



(4,708 )

186%



9,453



(235 )

4031%

Adjusted EBITDA (5)



6,799



4,928



38%



6,799



(3,116 )

318%



12,200



4,495



171%

Ending cash and cash equivalents



76,823



70,427



9%



76,823



84,674



9%



76,823



84,674



(9%)

Capital expenditures



1,757



295



496%



1,757



789



123%



2,615



1,968



34%

Per ounce produced





































OCC (by-product)(5)

$ 19.39

$ 19.15



1%

$ 19.39

$ 18.19



7%

$ 19.94

$ 18.08



10%

Per ounce sold





































OCC (by-product)(5)

$ 19.65

$ 18.99



3%

$ 19.65

$ 18.74



5%

$ 20.00

$ 17.99



11%

AISC (by-product)(5)

$ 21.28

$ 23.69



(10%)

$ 21.28

$ 21.69



(2%)

$ 22.60



20.66



12%



(1) Material mined during 2023 and 2022 includes material from the Company's permitted areas, including Santa Rita, Huacajchi, Antuco, El Asiento, Monserrat and Tatasi-Portugalete. Mined material is reported as Run-of-Mine ("ROM").

(2) Purchased material includes oxidized material purchased from local mining cooperatives as well as through the Company's contract with RALP Compañia Minera S.R.L. ("RALP").

(3) Tonnes milled is reported as +8 mesh. The acronym "dmt" means dry metric tonnes.

(4) Silver equivalent production and silver equivalent sales include gold production and sales, respectively. Equivalent ounces are calculated using the Company's average realized gold and silver prices during the referenced period. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Ratios and Supplementary Financial Measures" section of this news release for further detail.

(5) FCF, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, OCC, costs per tonnes and AISC are measures of financial performance with no prescribed definition under IFRS. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Ratios and Supplementary Financial Measures" section of this news release for further detail, including a reconciliation of these metrics to the financial statements.

(6) This supplementary financial measure within the meaning of NI 52-112 is calculated as a ratio of revenue from the consolidated financial statements and units of metal sold.

2023 Outlook Update and Guidance

In 1987, the City of Potosí, including the Cerro Rico Mountain, was declared a World Heritage site by UNESCO. Twenty-seven years later, in 2014, the Ministry of Mining and Metallurgy of Bolivia issued Ministerial Resolution, which regulates all mining operations on the Cerro Rico Mountain.

The Company agrees that protecting the Cerro Rico Mountain and City of Potosí while preserving the livelihoods of local mining cooperatives is very important.

In 2017, at the request of the Ministry of Mining & Metallurgy and the Departmental Federation of Mineral Cooperatives, COMIBOL defined new areas for the future relocation of miners working at an elevation of more than 4,400 metres. In response, Manquiri shifted its mining operations from above 4,400 metres to focus on mining its Pallacos located below 4,400 metres. Only partial progress has been achieved relocating mining cooperatives and privately held mining companies.

As the Company has accelerated the transition from mining its nearly depleted high-cost Pallacos to processing its lower cost FDF material, the Company has agreed to negotiate with COMIBOL a reduction of the Pallacos in exchange for new oxide deposits. As part of the negotiation, during Q3 2023, COMIBOL requested the Company provisionally suspend mining of its low-grade Pallacos until a final resolution is issued. The Company anticipates a resolution with COMIBOL shortly.

To bridge the gap between now and the anticipated commencement of the FDF production in H1 2024, the Company intends to increase the purchase of third-party oxides and processing of material from the recently signed contracts for the Alta Vista and Paca deposits. To date in 2023, silver equivalent ounces produced from third parties represents more than 78% of total ounces produced in Q3 2023 and 69% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Following the completion of the FDF project by mid-2024, management is anticipating that production from the FDF and third-party oxide material will replace low-grade and high-cost tonnage from Pallacos.

Based on the first nine months of production at its Bolivian operations and the government restrictions on mining activities at Pallacos, the Company is decreasing its 2023 silver equivalent production guidance range to between 4.6 and 4.8 million ounces.

Based on (i) the hardness of third-party purchased oxide material, (ii) the increase in third-party purchases, and (iii) an increase in the cost of consumables, the Company is increasing its AISC guidance for its Bolivian operations by approximately 4% (based on the top end of revised AISC guidance provided in the Q2 2023 MD&A) to a range of $22.50 to $22.90 per silver ounce sold.

The following table sets out Andean's year-to-date results for its Bolivian operations against its original full year 2023 guidance and its revised 2023 guidance:



YTD 2023 Actual Original

2023 Guidance(1) Revised

2023 Guidance(2) Silver equivalent production 3.5 million AgEq oz 4.8 million to 5.2 million oz 4.6 million to 4.8 million oz AISC (by-product) / Ag oz sold $22.60/Ag oz $19.50 to $20.30/Ag oz $22.50 to $22.90/Ag oz Capital expenditures $1.2 million $8 million to $10 million $6.5 million to $8.5 million

(1) Andean's commodity price assumptions supporting this estimate are $21/oz silver.

(2) Andean's commodity price assumptions supporting this estimate are $22/oz silver.

Q3 2023 Webcast

Management will host a webcast tomorrow morning to discuss the Company's Q3 2023 financial and operating results. A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks. Details of the webcast are as follows:

Date and time: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT

Conference call: Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

Toronto Toll: +1-416-915-3239

International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

Webcast: A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available at https://www.gowebcasting.com/13100.

Notes: To access the live webcast, please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast.

Replay: An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days at https://www.gowebcasting.com/13100 and on Andean's website: www.andeanpm.com.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Donald J. Birak, Independent Consulting Geologist to the Company, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Registered Member, Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME), Fellow, Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr. Birak has visited Manquiri's various sites frequently, most recently in September 2023.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolomé project in Potosí, Bolivia and the Soledad Mountain mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Ratios and Supplementary Financial Measures

This management disclosure and analysis contains "specified financial measures" within the meaning of NI 52-112, specifically the non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures described below. Management believes that the use of these measures assists analysts, investors and other stakeholders of the Company in understanding the costs associated with producing silver, understanding the economics of gold mining, assessing operating performance, the Company's ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and on an overall Company basis, and for planning and forecasting of future periods.

The specified financial measures used in this news release do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers, even as compared to other issuers who may be applying the World Gold Council ("WGC") guidelines. Accordingly, these measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following is a description of the non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures used in this news release:

(i) OCC includes total production cash costs incurred at the Company's mining operations, which form the basis of the Company's cash costs, less by-product revenue from gold sales.

(ii)Costs per tonne: The Company uses costs per tonne of material processed to manage and evaluate operating performance at its operation in Bolivia. Costs per tonne of material processed is calculated based on total production costs on a produce basis, adjusted for changes in inventory, to arrive at total production costs that relate to material production during the period. These total production costs are then further divided into material purchase costs, mining costs and haulage costs, and milling costs. Mining costs includes costs of material and supplies, labour costs, applicable mine overhead costs, and mining contractor costs for mining material; haulage costs include freight charges for shipping stockpile material from mine sites to the plant, and milling costs include costs of materials and supplies, labour costs, and applicable mill overhead costs related to material processing. Mining costs per tonne is the mining and haulage costs divided by the tonnage of material mined and shipped from mine sites to mill site; material purchasing costs per tonne is the material purchasing costs divided by the tonnage of material purchased from third parties; and milling costs per tonne is the milling costs divided by the tonnage of material processed at the mill. Costs per tonne of material processed is the sum of per tonne material purchasing costs, per tonne mining and haulage costs, and per tonne milling and processing costs.

(iii) AISC on a by-product basis per ounce is a non-GAAP ratio calculated as AISC on a by-product basis divided by ounces of silver equivalent sold. AISC on a by-product basis is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as the aggregate of production costs as recorded in the consolidated statements of (loss) income, refining and transport costs, cash component of sustaining capital expenditures, lease payments related to sustaining assets, corporate general and administrative expenses and accretion expenses. When calculating AISC on a by-product basis, all revenue received from the sale of gold is treated as a reduction of costs incurred. The Company believes that AISC represents the total costs of producing silver from current operations and provides the Company and other stakeholders of the Company with additional information relating to the Company's operational performance and ability to generate cash flows.

(iv) AIC represents AISC plus growth capital and non-sustaining exploration and evaluation costs.

(v) Non-sustaining exploration and evaluation costs represent costs associated with the Company's exploration portfolio, primarily relating to activities at the FDF and DSF. Certain other cash expenditures including tax payments, debt payments, dividends and financing costs are also not included in the calculation of AIC. The Company reports these measures on a silver ounce sold basis.

(vi) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adjusting net income (loss) as recorded in the condensed interim consolidated statements of income (loss) for items not associated with ongoing operations. The Company believes that this generally accepted industry measure allows the evaluation of the results of income-generating capabilities and is useful in making comparisons between periods. This measure adjusts for the impact of items not associated with ongoing operations. A reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) to the nearest IFRS measures is set out below. Management uses this measure to monitor and plan for the operating performance of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS.

(vii) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less property, plant and equipment additions. A reconciliation of free cash flow to the nearest IFRS measures is set out below. Management uses this measure to monitor the amount of cash available to reinvest in the Company and allocate for shareholder returns.

(viii) Average realized silver price is a supplementary financial measure calculated by dividing the different components of gold sales by the number of ounces sold. Management uses this measure to monitor its sales of silver ounces against the average market gold price.

OCC

The following table provides a reconciliation of the OCC per silver ounce produced on a by-product basis to the Financials:





Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Costs of sales, as reported $ 30,892

$ 23,052

$ 63,880

$ 68,231

Add: Inventory adjustment

(7,429 )

697



3,856



73

Total OCC before by-product credits

23,463



22,355



67,736



68,304

Less: by-product gold credits

(392 )

(1,104 )

(807 )

(4,035 ) Total OCC

23,071



21,251



66,929



64,269

Divided by silver ounces produced (k oz)

1,190



1,168



3,357



3,555

OCC per silver ounce, produced on a by-product basis $ 19.39

$ 18.19

$ 19.94

$ 18.08



The following table provides a reconciliation of the OCC per silver ounce sold on a by-product basis to the Financials:





Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Costs of sales, as reported $ 30,892

$ 23,052

$ 63,880

$ 68,231

Total OCC before by-product credits

30,892



23,052



63,880



68,231

Less: by-product gold credits

(392 )

(1,104 )

(807 )

(4,035 ) Total OCC

30,500



21,948



63,073



64,196

Divided by silver ounces sold (k oz)

1,552



1,170



3,154



3,568

OCC per silver ounce, sold on a by-product basis $ 19.65

$ 18.74

$ 20.00

$ 17.99



AISC

The following table provides a reconciliation of the AISC per silver ounce sold on a by-product basis to the Financials:





Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

OCC $ 30,500

$ 21,948

$ 63,073

$ 64,196

General and administrative expenses

2,701



3,545



8,276



9,967

Sustaining capital expenditures(i)

174



742



571



1,823

Lease payments

-



47



-



135

Accretion for decommissioning liability

326



278



998



842

Less: Items included in G&A















Business development

(525 )

(722 )

(1,101 )

(1,778 ) Share-based compensation

(159 )

(452 )

(524 )

(1,486 ) Severance payment

5



-



-



-

AISC

33,022



25,385



71,293



73,699

Divided by silver ounces sold (k oz)

1,552



1,170



3,154



3,568

AISC per silver ounce, sold (by-product) $ 21.28

$ 21.69

$ 22.60

$ 20.66



(i) Sustaining capital expenditures are reflective of costs necessary to maintain current production.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the AIC per silver ounce sold on a by-product basis to the Financials:





Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

AlSC $ 33.022

$ 25,385

$ 71,293

$ 73,699

Non-sustaining exploration and evaluation(i)

252



1,253



315



3,157

Growth capital

1,583



-



2,044



-

AIC

34,857



26,638



73,652



76,856

Divided by silver ounces sold (k oz)

1,552



1,170



3,154



3,598

AIC per silver ounce sold (by-product) $ 22.46

$ 22.76

$ 23.35

$ 21.53



(i) Non-sustaining exploration and evaluation costs are related to growth projects outside Andean's current production profile.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company has included EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as non-IFRS performance measures in this news release. The Company excludes certain items from net income (loss) to provide a measure that allows the Company and investors to evaluate the results of the underlying core operations of the Company and its ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the Financials:





Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net income (loss) $ 76



($2,840 ) $ 464



($6,750 ) Add:















Income taxes

2,848



(4,178 )

4,307



(19 ) Finance costs

347



328



1,154



988

Depreciation and depletion

1,009



1,982



3,528



5,546

EBITDA $ 4,280



($4,708 ) $ 9,453



($235 ) Add: Non-sustaining exploration and evaluation costs

378



1,253



315



3,156

Add: Corporate development

525



722



1,101



1,778

Less: Change in fair value of derivative contracts(i)

175



-



(797 )

-

Less: Change in fair value of marketable securities(ii)

1,441



(383 )

2,128



(204 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,799



($3,116 ) $ 12,200

$ 4,495



(i) These amounts refer to fair value change on the derivative contracts on silver sales.

(ii) These amounts refer to mark-to-market adjustments on securities held of Santacruz.

Free Cash Flow

The Company has included free cash flow as a non-IFRS performance measure in this news release. The Company considers operating cash flow less capital expenditures to provide a measure which allows the Company and investors to evaluate the ability of the Company to generate cash flow. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of free cash flow to the Financials:





Nine months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net cash (used in) provided from operations $ 8,661



($2,503 )

($955 ) $ 245

Less:















Expenditures on property, plant and equipment

(1,757 )

(742 )

(2,615 )

(1,823 ) Lease payments

-



(47 )

-



(135 ) Free cash flow $ 6,904



($3,292 )

($3,570 )

($1,713 )

Average Realized Gold and Silver Prices

The Company has included average realized prices per ounce as a non-IFRS performance measure in this news release. Average realized silver and gold prices equals revenue per the Statement of Operations divided by ounces of gold or silver sold.

The following table provides a reconciliation of average realized silver and gold prices to the Financials:









Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,









2023



2022



2023



2022



Silver revenue

$ 37,782

$ 22,499

$ 75,696

$ 78,348



Silver sold (k oz)



1,552



1,170



3,154



3,568



Average realized silver price per ounce

$ 24.34

$ 19.23

$ 24.00

$ 21.96







2023



2022



2023



2022

Gold revenue $ 392

$ 1,104

$ 807

$ 4,035

Gold sold (oz)

200



650



415



2,221

Average realized gold price per ounce $ 1,960

$ 1,698

$ 1,945

$ 1,817



1 Silver equivalent ounces include gold ounces and are converted to a silver equivalent based on a ratio of realized silver and gold prices during the periods discussed. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Ratios and Supplementary Financial Measures" section of this press release for further details.

2 AISC, OCC, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are measures of financial performance with no prescribed definition under IFRS. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Ratios and Supplementary Financial Measures" section of this press release for further detail, including a reconciliation of these metrics to the financial statements.

3 LTIFR refers to the number of lost time injuries occurring in a workplace per 1 million hours worked. While LTI include all on-the-job injuries that require a person to stay away from work more than 24 hours or which result in death or permanent disability.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189155