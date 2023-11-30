Wildpack Beverage Inc: Wildpack Beverage Announces Q3 2023 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights (in USD):

Q3 2023 Sales Revenue grew 80.9% to $14.78 million compared to $8.17 million in Q3 2022.

Production volume for Q3 2023 grew 96.4% to 34.85 million cans compared to 17.75 million cans in Q3 2022.

Plant Utilization in Q3 2023 grew to 40.7% from 24.2% in Q3 2022.

Gross Profit in Q3 2023 was 8.5% compared to a Gross Loss of 6.1% in Q3 2022.

Confirmed Customer Orders grew 37.5% in Q3 2023 to $14.58 million from $10.60 million Q3 2022.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV:CANS)(OTC PINK:WLDPF) ("Wildpack Beverage" or the "Company") a leading US middle market co-packer of canned goods announces unaudited financial results for the third quarter ("Q3") ending September 30, 2023. All currencies referenced herein are US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

"In Q3, our year-over-year results are promising. Despite ongoing production challenges in Baltimore due to the line upgrade, we remain optimistic about the overall positive trajectory," commented Mitch Barnard, CEO of Wildpack Beverage. "This period of transformation is a testament to our commitment to constant improvement, and we are confident that overcoming these hurdles will lead to even greater success in the future."

Q3 2023 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss & Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)





Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

Note 2023 2022 (Restated, note 21) 2023 2022 (Restated, note 21)











Sales 13 $ 14,776 $ 8,171 $ 42,570 $ 25,611 Cost of sales Production costs 14 12,894 7,662 36,397 23,358 Depreciation and amortization 6, 7, 8 633 1,004 1,796 2,313 Cost of sales 13,527 8,666 38,193 25,671 Gross profit 1,249 (495 ) 4,377 (60 ) Operating expenses Selling 857 673 2,752 1,979 Salaries, wages, and benefits 1,136 1,587 4,561 5,254 Depreciation and amortization 6, 7, 8 1,007 968 2,840 2,858 Office and administrative 613 552 1,796 1,472 Share-based compensation 12 494 116 1,026 297 Professional fees 52 294 939 1,216 Bad debt 350 529 730 655 Other operating 136 199 428 11 Operating expenses 4,645 4,918 15,072 13,742

Other expenses Bank and finance charges 10 1 4 157 25 Interest on long-term debt 10 2,627 1,233 5,754 3,753 Interest on lease obligations 9 156 177 415 570 Loss on derivative asset 11 - (2 ) - 151 Foreign exchange loss 2 - 11 - Other expenses 2,786 1,412 6,337 4,499

Net loss $ (6,182 ) $ (6,825 ) $ (17,032 ) $ (18,301 )

Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Foreign currency on translation (loss) gain 588 1,613 (53 ) 2,434 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (5,594 ) $ (5,212 ) $ (17,085 ) $ (15,867 )

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 112,508,461 101,241,490 112,042,214 101,442,205

Loss per share - basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.18 ) Loss per share - diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.18 )



Q3 2023 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cashflows (Unaudited)

Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30,

Note 2023 2022 (Restated, note 21) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (17,032 ) $ (18,301 ) Adjustments for items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 4,534 4,730 Interest expense 6,161 2,397 Share-based compensation 12 1,026 297 Unrealized loss on derivative asset 11 - 301 Changes in non-cash working capital: Accounts receivable (6,685 ) (68 ) Sales taxes recoverable 67 (107 ) Inventories (863 ) 3,618 Prepaid expenses and deposits (1,062 ) 109 Other deposits (30 ) 175 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (3,396 ) 2,924 Deferred revenue 15 1,050 Cash used in operating activities (17,265 ) (2,875 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Line of credit 10 - (1,016 ) Repayments of long-term debt 10 (7,948 ) (1,305 ) Net proceeds from convertible debentures 10, 11 24,920 4,727 Proceeds from promissory notes 10 - 996 Payments of lease obligations 9 (2,094 ) (2,402 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 10 6,745 2,348 Interest paid (2,222 ) (2,088 ) Cash generated by financing activities 19,401 1,260 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of equipment (2,255 ) (136 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment 267 - Cash used in investing activities (1,988 ) (136 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 148 (1,751 ) Cash, beginning of period 943 1,450 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (16 ) 814 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 1,075 $ 513

Q3 2023 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

September 30, December 31, Note 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 1,075 $ 943 Cash held in trust 658 658 Accounts receivable 17 11,823 5,138 Sales taxes recoverable 237 302 Inventories 5 5,715 4,852 Prepaid expenses and deposits 1,202 140 $ 20,710 $ 12,033 Property, plant, and equipment 6 9,914 6,375 Right of use assets 8 8,047 9,503 Derivative asset 11 12 12 Intangible assets 7 18,875 20,498 Goodwill 7 4,965 4,965 Other deposits 347 317 TOTAL ASSETS $ 62,870 $ 53,703 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 15,168 16,002 Deferred revenue 2,015 2,000 Current portion of lease obligations 9 1,929 2,107 Current portion of long-term debt 10 4,916 7,422

$ 24,028 $ 27,531 Lease obligations 9 6,974 8,168 Long term debt 10 46,964 26,228 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 77,966 $ 61,927 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 12 38,024 37,853 Equity reserve 17,809 8,765 Contributed surplus 5,074 4,076 Accumulated deficit (77,054 ) (60,022 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1,051 1,104 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) $ (15,096 ) $ (8,224 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) $ 62,870 $ 53,703 11920

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited), please refer to the full condensed consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, and the Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, as filed on SEDAR on November 29, 2023.

Per: "Mitch Barnard"

Mitch Barnard

Chief Executive Officer and Board Director

About Wildpack Beverage

Wildpack Beverage provides beverage manufacturing and packaging to the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, brokering, sleeve/label printing services, and logistics to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack Beverage currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of five facilities in Baltimore, Maryland; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; Sacramento, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack Beverage commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" on May 19, 2021.

Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the timing, review, completion and filing of the Required Filings, Wildpack Beverage's plans, investments, anticipated revenue from manufacturing agreements, plans to build additional facilities, financial performance and operating performance, anticipated growth in co-packing business, the estimation of revenue, the timing and targets of M&A activity, costs, future capital expenditures, and the success of scaling up production. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks including but not limited to: the risk of the Company not filing the Required Filings on time, risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to operations; risks related to general economic conditions and credit availability, ability to obtain sufficient and suitable financing, actual results of current production and decorating, fluctuations in prices of aluminum; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the co-packaging industry; delays in the completion of capex activities, changes in national and local government regulation of manufacturing operations and labour laws particularly in light of the COVID pandemic, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments where Wildpack Beverage operates. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Wildpack Beverage to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied by Wildpack Beverage are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Wildpack Beverage's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Although Wildpack Beverage has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties related to Wildpack's business, including that Wildpack Beverage's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; delays in filing of financial information; adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the beverage manufacturing and packaging sector in general; that future results may vary from historical results; and competition in the markets where Wildpack Beverage operates. Except as required by securities law, Wildpack Beverage does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

