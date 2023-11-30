Burnham-based network design and security firm Connect Express Consultants announces its status as a Cisco Premier Partner, allowing it to offer some of the leading network protection solutions.

Burnham, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2023) - As remote and hybrid working models place new demands on business networks, Burnham-based Connect Express Consultants now offers Cisco's full line of security solutions, including SecureX, Defence Orchestrator, Secure Network Analytics, and more. The move is intended to complement the firm's end-to-end service, which includes network design, hardware supply, installation, implementation, and support.

Cisco SecureX Firewall Solutions Announced By Connect Express Consultants

With the latest update, Connect Express Consultants states that it can offer advanced firewall solutions to meet the needs of all types of businesses, ranging from small companies and branch offices through to medium- and large-sized enterprise networks. The firm's certification as a Cisco Premier Partner reflects its ongoing ability to meet rigorous networking, personnel, and support standards.

As Connect Express Consultants explains, the pandemic led to a more widespread acceptance of remote working, which has created a new set of security risks. The flow of data outside the traditional office environment, often on a wide variety of devices, presents several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by cyber criminals.

Now a fully accredited member of Cisco's Security Specialisation Programme, Connect Express Consultants offers the ability to assess clients' networks and design a solution that protects against current and emerging threats. The firm states that Cisco's Secure Firewall can play a central role in the security of businesses who work across a distributed environment, such as those with a remote workforce.

As part of the recent update, the firm also offers a security vulnerability test to help businesses identify areas of weakness. The new test includes identification of employees who are susceptible to phishing attacks, as well as recommendations on the systems and processes needed to rectify those concerns.

Connect Express Consultants have been providing cyber security expertise for over 25 years, and the latest announcement continues the firm's commitment to being a leader in the field. In addition to Cisco's Security Specialisation Programme, the company is accredited to ISO/IEC 27001 - Information Security Management Systems (ISMS).

