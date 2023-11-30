Griffin Global Asset Management Aircraft on Lease to Virgin Atlantic Completes Groundbreaking Transatlantic Flight using 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel

DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management ("Griffin") is pleased to announce that one of its Boeing 787-9 aircraft on lease to Virgin Atlantic completed commercial aviation's maiden transatlantic flight powered entirely by sustainable aviation fuel ("SAF").



"We are delighted that Virgin Atlantic has selected one of Griffin's Boeing 787-9 aircraft to perform the first 100% SAF powered transatlantic flight by a commercial airline. This is an important milestone for both Griffin and Virgin Atlantic and reinforces Griffin's commitment to be at the forefront of partnering with airlines in their transition to operating the newest technology aircraft and enabling their drive towards net-zero sustainability in the future," said Marc Baer, President of Griffin Global Asset Management.

Shai Weiss, CEO, Virgin Atlantic said: "Yesterday was a special day, as Virgin Atlantic made history by flying the world's first flight across the Atlantic on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel. It took radical collaboration to reach this significant milestone and it simply wouldn't have been possible without the support of our partners. We're very proud to have been partnering with Griffin since their inception and are grateful for their collaboration on this historic flight."

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin's team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ieor www.griffingam.com

About Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 1984. Headquartered in London, it employs more than 7,500 people worldwide, flying customers to 31 destinations across four continents. Virgin Atlantic has been pioneering sustainability leadership for more than 15 years, committing to Net Zero by 2050 and continuous action that reduces environmental impact.