Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Diese KUPFER-AKTIE bringt spektakuläre Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.11.2023 | 06:10
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Griffin Global Asset Management Aircraft on Lease to Virgin Atlantic Completes Groundbreaking Transatlantic Flight using 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel

DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management ("Griffin") is pleased to announce that one of its Boeing 787-9 aircraft on lease to Virgin Atlantic completed commercial aviation's maiden transatlantic flight powered entirely by sustainable aviation fuel ("SAF").

"We are delighted that Virgin Atlantic has selected one of Griffin's Boeing 787-9 aircraft to perform the first 100% SAF powered transatlantic flight by a commercial airline. This is an important milestone for both Griffin and Virgin Atlantic and reinforces Griffin's commitment to be at the forefront of partnering with airlines in their transition to operating the newest technology aircraft and enabling their drive towards net-zero sustainability in the future," said Marc Baer, President of Griffin Global Asset Management.

Shai Weiss, CEO, Virgin Atlantic said: "Yesterday was a special day, as Virgin Atlantic made history by flying the world's first flight across the Atlantic on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel. It took radical collaboration to reach this significant milestone and it simply wouldn't have been possible without the support of our partners. We're very proud to have been partnering with Griffin since their inception and are grateful for their collaboration on this historic flight."

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin's team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ieor www.griffingam.com

About Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 1984. Headquartered in London, it employs more than 7,500 people worldwide, flying customers to 31 destinations across four continents. Virgin Atlantic has been pioneering sustainability leadership for more than 15 years, committing to Net Zero by 2050 and continuous action that reduces environmental impact.

Investor InquiriesPress Inquiries
James Moriarty Lauren Groom
Head of Investor Relationslgroom@griffingam.com (mailto:lgroom@griffingam.com)
jmoriarty@griffingam.ie (mailto:jmoriarty@griffingam.ie)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.