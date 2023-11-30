Fujirebio Holdings, Inc. (President CEO: Goki Ishikawa) and Sysmex Corporation (President: Kaoru Asano) today announced that they have entered into an agreement to expand their Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) partnership for Sysmex's Automated Immunoassay System HISCL-Series to include the field of neurodegenerative diseases, following the discussion based on the Basic Agreement on Business Collaboration in the field of immunoassay signed in October 2023*.

While Fujirebio has been developing dedicated reagents for Sysmex's HISCL-Series since 2020, the two companies agreed in October 2023 to deepen their partnership, based on a common belief that combining their respective expertise and strengths in immunoassay will accelerate their global expansion, and will contribute to the development and advancement of immunoassay. Since then, the two companies have been discussing how to strengthen their collaboration.

Under the terms of the new agreement, in the field of neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's Disease, Fujirebio will develop reagents for Sysmex's HISCL-Series for cerebral spinal fluid (CSF)-based testing as well as blood-based testing. This will accelerate the expansion of Sysmex's testing parameters in the diseases field, further propelling the expansion of its global footprint in immunoassay.

Fujirebio and Sysmex will further collaborate to develop and launch the tests as early as possible.

*Press release "Fujirebio and Sysmex Enter into Basic Agreement on Business Collaboration in the Field of Immunoassay" issued on October 10, 2023

About Fujirebio

Fujirebio, a member of H.U. Group Holdings Inc., is global R&D-driven company constantly developing new in vitro diagnostics testing technologies and unique biomarkers with high clinical value. Our group mission is to create new value in healthcare and thereby contribute to human health and the future of medical care.

Our global teams located in Japan, Asia, Europe, and the US focus on delivering products with the highest quality standards to our customers and partners. We value partnerships with other leading companies in the industry, sharing knowledge, capabilities, and critical materials to supply, develop, or manufacture diagnostic solutions on a wide variety of platforms.

For more information about Fujirebio, please visit www.fujirebio.com.

About Sysmex Corporation

Sysmex Corporation, headquartered in Kobe, Japan, is a global leader in in vitro diagnostics. Since its foundation in 1968, Sysmex has focused on diagnostics as the core of its business, and today, it supports the health of people in over 190 countries and regions worldwide. Sysmex continues to innovate in diagnostics, and to collaboratively create unique values in the areas of personalized medicine and novel treatments, under its long-term vision of "Together for a better healthcare journey." To realize this vision, Sysmex identifies and verifies prioritized Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and materiality (priority issues), thereby maintaining its growth as a company that generates both social and economic value. Through its unique technology, solutions, and co-creation with various partners, Sysmex delivers new value and addresses the universal desire of people to live longer and healthier lives. For more information about Sysmex, please visit www.sysmex.co.jp/en/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231129527249/en/

Contacts:

For media:

Public Relations Section, Public Relations/Sustainability Department,

H.U. Group Holdings, Inc..

Phone: +81-3-6279-0884

E-mail: pr@hugp.com

For investors and analysts:

IR/SR Dept.

Phone: +81-3-5909-3337

E-mail: ir@hugp.com