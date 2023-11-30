Hilla Villas Oy: Hilla Villas: A Gateway to Unparalleled Luxury in Finnish Lapland

KITTILÄ, Finland , Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilla Villas, a revolutionary platform dedicated to high-standard villa rentals in Finnish Lapland, has officially opened its doors to the UK market. Designed to redefine the luxury travel experience, Hilla Villas not only provides an opulent, handpicked selection of the region's finest accommodations but also offers a curated assortment of unique experiences through its local partners.

The Lapland Magic Unveiled

As demand for unique and immersive travel experiences continues to soar, Hilla Villas emerges as the perfect answer for discerning travellers seeking unparalleled luxury amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Finnish Lapland. The platform covers all key fell destinations in the vast Lapland region, including Levi, Pyha, Yllas, Ruka, Saariselka, and Kilpisjarvi.

Experiences Beyond Expectations

Hilla Villas goes beyond traditional villa rentals by offering a diverse range of experience services. From Nordic Lights watching to husky and reindeer rides, arctic hot tubs to ice swimming, travellers can customise their Lapland adventure seamlessly.

Founder's Vision

The founders of Hilla Villas are not just entrepreneurs; they are villa owners and local experience service providers deeply connected to Lapland. The platform was born out of the founders' realisation that existing services lacked a comprehensive solution for finding high-class, pre-selected villas in all key Lapland destinations, coupled with the convenience of planning an entire trip with curated local experiences.

Discover Lapland Safely

With direct flight connections from London, Manchester, Liverpool, Edinburgh, and Bristol, Lapland is becoming more accessible. The UK, holding the leading position in the volume of travellers to Finnish Lapland, is well-poised to explore this winter wonderland.

Hilla Villas - Where Luxury Meets Convenience

"Lapland, with its pristine nature, is one of the most magical places on Earth. Our mission is to offer the best villas in Lapland for demanding customers, combined with easily available and exotic experiences. We want to make this as effortless as possible. For snow and winter sports lovers, in these uncertain climate conditions, Lapland is most likely the safest bet," says co-founder Jukka Oksaharju.

The Essence of Hilla

The name 'Hilla Villas' draws inspiration from the Finnish word "Hilla," signifying the highly valued and precious arctic cloudberry, used to produce local delicacies.

