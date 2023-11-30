Anzeige
WKN: A2DREX | ISIN: SE0009663834 | Ticker-Symbol: 5JL
Frankfurt
30.11.23
08:04 Uhr
0,081 Euro
-0,007
-8,34 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAMBUSER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAMBUSER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0860,11209:40
ACCESSWIRE
30.11.2023 | 09:14
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bambuser AB changes Certified Adviser to Carnegie Investment Bank AB

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) Bambuser AB today announces a change of Certified Adviser from Erik Penser Bank AB to Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

Bambuser has entered into an agreement with Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) regarding the position as Certified Adviser. Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) will take over as Certified Adviser on November 30, 2023. Until then, Erik Penser Bank AB will continue to act as Certified Adviser to the company.

Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB
+46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

About Bambuser
Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. Over 350 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's solutions to drive customer engagement and sales.

Bambuser is a global company with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Turku. Bambuser's growing team speaks more than 30 languages and 62% of senior management is female.

Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, Bambuser now offers the number #1 video commerce platform in the world, helping brands reshape their e-commerce strategies through the power of shoppable video.

Attachments

Bambuser AB changes Certified Adviser to Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

SOURCE: Bambuser AB

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/811701/bambuser-ab-changes-certified-adviser-to-carnegie-investment-bank-ab-publ

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
