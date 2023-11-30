Xiao-I Corporation: Xiao-I's CEO, Mr. Yuan Hui, Engages in Strategic Discussions at Fortune Global Forum 2023

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a pioneering leader in the field of cognitive artificial intelligence ("AI"), announces that its CEO & Chairman of the Board, Max Yuan, had a active engagement in the Fortune Global Forum 2023 (the "Forum").

For nearly three decades, the Fortune Global Forum has served as a meeting ground for visionary leaders from the world's largest and most influential multinational corporations. This exclusive event brings together chairmen, presidents, and CEOs of the most significant companies operating on the dynamic frontiers of international commerce, along with other distinguished leaders carefully selected by the editors of Fortune.

In 2023, the Fortune Global Forum focuses on the theme "A New Era for Business," exploring how chief executives and their companies perceive their crucial role in driving lasting, positive societal change, accompanied by the significant responsibility that comes with such influence. The technology development and application of AI have emerged as pivotal topics influencing the global economy.

The "Generative AI and Your Enterprise" session was a focal point of discussions at the Forum. It addressed the secure and transparent integration of generative artificial intelligence in alignment with corporate values. Mr. Max Yuan, CEO of Xiao-I was among the speakers contributing to these discussions. Other participants included Matthew Candy (Global Managing Partner, Generative AI, IBM Consulting), Dr. Ernesto Damiani (Director, Khalifa University Center for Cyber-Physical Systems), Nicole Eagan (Chief Strategy and AI Officer, DarkTrace), and Nigel Vaz (Chief Executive Officer, Publicis Sapient).

During the discussion, Mr. Yuan emphasized the evolution of AI from simple to complex, virtual to tangible, and from Business-to-Business (B2B) to Business-to-Consumer (B2C). He provided insights into Xiao-I's contributions to the field, showcasing applications in customer service center and significant efficiency gains in sectors such as banking.

Mr. Yuan highlighted that the era of AI's commercialization is transitioning from specific industries and applications to a phase where large language models can catalyze a simultaneous breakthrough across all sectors. From virtual and mobile internet scenarios to tangible realities, AI, powered by large models, is poised to reshape all facets of life. The Xiao-I Hua Zang Universal Large Language Model ("LLM"), in particular, is built as a new operating system for AI that is expected to be integrated into various industries.

In navigating this new era, Xiao-I's focus remains on deepening its expertise in cognitive intelligence, leveraging the Xiao-I Hua Zang Universal LLM. Through global collaboration within the Hua Zang LLM Ecosystem, Xiao-I aims to expand its market and contribute to the growth of the AI industry.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I is leading the development of the global AI industry with cognitive intelligence as its core. Since its establishment in 2001, the Company has focused on natural language processing-based cognitive intelligence patents and their industrial applications. Upholding a customer-oriented core value, Xiao-I offers a range of solutions and comprehensive services from technology to products for global enterprise customers.

After over 20 years of dedicated efforts, Xiao-I's technologies have been deployed in thousands of application scenarios across various sectors, such as customer service center, intelligent finance, smart enterprises, smart energy and transportation, smart education, smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, intelligent parks, and intelligent construction and communication. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

