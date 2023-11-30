Investment in Australia's renewable energy sector is more than 10 times lower than what it should be to reach 2030 targets, according to a new report by the Clean Energy Council.From pv magazine Australia Utility-scale renewables in Australia are in dire straits, with a new Clean Energy Council report saying that 2023 is shaping up as "the worst [year] for large-scale renewable energy investment" since it began tracking data in 2017. It seems that Australia's large-scale segment is falling into a similar pattern to hydrogen of yesteryear - awash with grand announcements, but with very little ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...