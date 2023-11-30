Topps Tiles' (TPT's) FY23 results confirm the strong progress made, with its focus on growing profitable market share by developing and diversifying its operations. The success is shown in record revenue for the Topps Tiles branded stores and the group as a whole, aided by the achievement of its '1 in 5 by 2025' market share goal two years earlier than predicted. An improving cost environment has translated into an underlying improvement in gross margin through the year, as expected by management. The current trading statement confirms a more challenging external environment since the summer, as reported by others, but management is confident of further market share gains in coming years, with greater visibility on operating costs than there has been recently.

