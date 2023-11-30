A new report from Italian energy agency GSE shows that the 16.61 GW of ground-mounted PV plants in Italy only cover a small portion of the country's agricultural space. In some regions, the percentage is even close to zero.From pv magazine Italy Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), the Italian energy agency, has released statistics on the percentage of agricultural land covered by ground-mounted PV systems in each region in its latest report on the country's installed PV capacity. The report shows that the 16.61 GW of ground-mounted PV plants deployed in Italy cover only 0.13% of the nation's ...

