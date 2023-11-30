Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer ISE have provided guidelines for future research on perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells by identifying the most significant loss mechanisms at the perovskite/ETL interface, in the series resistance, and in light management.A group of researchers from Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) has estimated that the practical power conversion efficiency potential of perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells may reach up to 39.5%. "The calculated practical efficiency potential of 39.5% for a perovskite silicon tandem device under ...

