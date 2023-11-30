Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.11.2023
WKN: 917165 | ISIN: DK0015998017 | Ticker-Symbol: BV3
GlobeNewswire
30.11.2023 | 11:10
102 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Bavarian Nordic A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employees' exercise of warrants

The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S will be increased on Nasdaq
Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will
take effect as per 1 December 2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0015998017            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Bavarian Nordic          
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 77,928,604 shares (DKK 779,286,040)
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        169,230 shares (DKK 1,692,300)   
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  78,097,834 shares (DKK 780,978,340)
----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  ·    DKK 142 - 163,101 shares  
            ·    DKK 146.6 - 6,129 shares  
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 10               
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      BAVA                
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID      3333                
----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
