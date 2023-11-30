Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Bavarian Nordic A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employees' exercise of warrants

The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 1 December 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0015998017 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Bavarian Nordic ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 77,928,604 shares (DKK 779,286,040) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 169,230 shares (DKK 1,692,300) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 78,097,834 shares (DKK 780,978,340) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: · DKK 142 - 163,101 shares · DKK 146.6 - 6,129 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAVA ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3333 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66