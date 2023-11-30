Builder.ai Welcomes Peter Sharples as New VP of Revenue and Partnerships for Asia Pacific

Former Amazon Veteran Will Oversee Sales, Partnerships and Go-to-Market For Asia Pac

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builder.ai, the AI powered composable software platform that allows every business and entrepreneur to become digitally powered, announced that Peter Sharples, a veteran of Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) has joined the company as their new Vice President of Revenue and Partnerships for Asia Pacific. Sharples brings more than 20-years of sales and partnering experience to Builder.ai and will oversee sales, partnering, and go-to-market functions for the region. He will report to Varghese Cherian, Chief Revenue Officer.

"I'm excited to welcome someone with Peter's calibre to the team. I've had the pleasure of knowing and working with Peter for over two years during our AWS partnership and his deep experience, with over 20 years in sales and partnering, including a transformative seven years at AWS, positions him uniquely for this role," said Sachin Dev Duggal, Founder & Chief Wizard, Builder.ai. "His leadership and insights will be instrumental in shaping our strategy for the Asia Pacific region."

Sharples joins Builder.ai after serving over 7-years at AWS in their channel business, holding leadership roles across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). His work spans the globe, with teams in Singapore, Seattle. His most recent role was as the Director of Partner Core Asia Pacific and Japan, based in Sydney. Prior to AWS, Sharples led APJ specialist technology functions for CA Technologies, after holding roles in Symantec and Telstra.

"I am thrilled to be joining the leadership team at Builder.ai," says Sharples. "Having been involved with Builder as a partner I have admired the way Builder.ai has democratized software, the same way AWS democratized infrastructure. AI as a whole (generative and otherwise) is moving out of the novelty phase and developing into serious business applications and Bulder.ai is simply ahead of the curve here. I am excited to bring this next level of innovation to our customers and partners in Asia Pacific and grow the business into new markets."

Builder has existing teams in India and Singapore and Sharples will be responsible for scaling these businesses as well as establishing partnership opportunities for Builder.ai in the Australia and New Zealand markets.

Duggal added, "Having personally seen his remarkable ability to foster partnerships and drive growth, I am confident that his joining marks a new era of innovation and expansion for us, especially in Australia and New Zealand which are great markets for new tech with a vibrant SMB ecosystems. I am truly excited for the journey ahead as we, together with Peter, continue to redefine the boundaries of AI and software democratization in Asia Pacific."

Established in 2016, Builder.ai continues to lead the industry with its AI-powered composable software platform that allows anyone with an idea to build an app (web or mobile) - faster and more affordably. By breaking software down into reusable lego-like features, and coupling with state of the Art Artificial Intelligence and Natasha (the world's first AI product manager) and its patented software assembly line, Builder.ai has been able to demonstrate success globally in allowing customers of all sizes to become software first.

About Builder.ai

Builder.ai® is an AI-powered composable software platform for every idea and company on the planet. The AI-powered assembly line fuses together Lego-like reusable features, using Building Blocks automation to reduce human effort, leveraging a verified network of experts to vastly extend development capabilities, and producing apps at almost zero failure rate that are multitudes cheaper and faster than traditional software development.

Led by serial entrepreneur Sachin Dev Duggal, Builder.ai is reshaping how software is built and operated with a suite of products and services, including BUILDER STUDIO, BUILDER CLOUD, BUILDER NOW, STUDIO STORE and STUDIO RAPID. In 2020, Builder.ai landed on the 2023 Fast Company list of Most Innovative Companies, was awarded "Hottest AI Startup" and 2022's "Hottest Scale-Up" at the Europas for Europe's successful tech start-ups and Best COVID-19 Innovation-Recovery at CogX and awarded 'Visionary' in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Multi-experience Development Platforms. Builder.ai is headquartered in London, supported by employees and hubs in Delhi NCR, Singapore, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Sophia Antipolis, and Dubai. For more information, visit Builder.ai.

BUILDER.AI and BUILDER are trademarks of Engineer.ai Corp. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners.

