Biocon Biologics Successfully Completes Integration of Viatris' Biosimilar Business in 31 Countries in Europe





BENGALURU, India, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd (BSE code: 532523, NSE: BIOCON), today announced that the integration of the Viatris' biosimilars business in 31 European countries has been successfully completed.

Following the acquisition of substantially all of the global biosimilar business of Viatris in November 2022, and the related integration of over 70 emerging market countries in July 2023and North America in September 2023, the full transition of Viatris' biosimilars operations to Biocon Biologics Ltd in Europe represents another significant milestone as a world-leading biosimilars company.

In Europe, Biocon Biologics portfolio includes 7 biosimilars: Insulin Aspart and Insulin Glargine, Bevacizumab, Pegfilgrastim, Trastuzumab, Adalimumab, and Etanercept. At a global level, Biocon Biologics has a robust pipeline of 20 assets for diabetology, oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, and bone health. Serving over 5.7M patients annually, the Company is committed to providing access to high-quality therapies and solutions to patients, healthcare systems and governments across the globe.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics Ltd, said:"The integration of the Viatris' biosimilar business in Europe ahead of schedule is another important milestone for Biocon Biologics in our journey as a global biosimilars leader. We are pleased to expand access to life-saving treatments for patients across Europe. Our unique, fully integrated capabilities and robust pipeline of 20 products will allows us to better address patient needs and be a reliable partner to health organisations."

Jozef Belcik, Head of Commercial Europe & JANZ, Biocon Biologics Ltd, said:"We are extremely pleased to have reached this historic moment and we are proud to lead the way in the advancement of biosimilars. As we continue to drive innovation and invest in the future, our mission is singularly focused on the development, manufacturing, distribution, and commercialization of biosimilars in Europe and in the world."

After the acquisition from Viatris, Biocon Biologics and its partners will commercialize biosimilar products in the following countries: Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and The United Kingdom.

Note about biosimilars:

Based on IQVIA White Paper "The impact of biosimilar competition in Europe, IQVIA (2022)", as of 2022, the cumulative savings at list prices from the impact of biosimilar competition in Europe reached over €30 billion. Furthermore, since the launch of biosimilars these provided nearly 4.5 billion patient treatment days to European patients.

Source:

1-The impact of biosimilar competition in Europe, IQVIA (2022)

December 2022. https://www.iqvia.com/-/media/iqvia/pdfs/library/white-papers/the-impact-of-biosimilar-competition-in-europe-2022.pdf

About Biocon Biologics Limited:

Biocon Biologics Ltd. (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd., is a unique, fully integrated, global biosimilars company committed to transforming healthcare and transforming lives by enabling affordable access to high quality biosimilars for millions of patients worldwide. It is leveraging cutting-edge science, innovative tech platforms, global scale manufacturing capabilities and world-class quality systems to lower costs of biological therapeutics while improving healthcare outcomes.

BBL has acquired substantially all of the global biosimilars business of its long-standing partner Viatris, which is a historic milestone in its value creation journey. Biocon Biologics has commercialized eight biosimilars in key emerging markets and advanced markets like U.S., Europe, Australia, Canada, and Japan.

The Company has a pipeline of 20 biosimilar assets across diabetology, oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, and other non-communicable diseases. It has many 'firsts' to its credit in the biosimilars industry. As part of its environmental, social and governance; Follow us on LinkedIn: Biocon Biologics ; Twitter: @BioconBiologics for company updates.

Biocon Limited, publicly listed in 2004,; Follow-us on Linked In: Biocon Limited ; Twitter: @bioconlimited for company updates.

