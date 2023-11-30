First North Denmark: Stenocare A/S - announcement regarding change of terms

In continuation of the announcement from Stenocare A/S, please notice that last trading day for Stenocare TO 1 is 15 December 2023. Please also notice that the exercise period has been changed, jf. below. Name: Stenocare TO 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0062493532 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: STENO TO 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Changed exercise period, 6 December 2023 - 19 December 2023 both days incl.: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Changed last day of trading: 15 December 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Changed terms: Please company announcement from Stenocare A/S, published on 29 November 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 295635 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG