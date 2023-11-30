Anzeige
InnoCan veröffentlicht Quartalszahlen - Umsatz mehr als ver-5-facht!
WKN: A2N6HF | ISIN: DK0061078425 | Ticker-Symbol: S7C
Frankfurt
30.11.23
09:15 Uhr
0,408 Euro
+0,004
+0,99 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STENOCARE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STENOCARE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
30.11.2023 | 11:22
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Stenocare A/S - announcement regarding change of terms

In continuation of the announcement from Stenocare A/S, please notice that last
trading day for Stenocare TO 1 is 15 December 2023. 



Please also notice that the exercise period has been changed, jf. below.



Name:             Stenocare TO 1                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:             DK0062493532                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          STENO TO 1                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Changed exercise period,   6 December 2023 - 19 December 2023        
 both days incl.:                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Changed last day of trading: 15 December 2023                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Changed terms:        Please company announcement from Stenocare A/S,  
                published on 29 November 2023          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         295635                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
