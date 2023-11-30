Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson's Subsidiary SXG Drills 3.1 Metres @ 20.6 g/t Gold Extends Mineralization 250 Metres West

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces further high-grade mineralization and two new vein sets from four drill holes (SDDSC083, 86, 89 and 90) between the historic Golden Dyke and Christina mining areas, at the Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia, owned 100% by Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") (Figure 5).

Sunday Creek is 100% owned by Southern Cross Gold ("SXG"), which is an ASX listed company owned 51% by Mawson. Four rigs continue to drill in the main drill area at Sunday Creek where 16 holes (SDDSC092-106, 109) are currently being geologically processed and chemically analyzed, and four holes (SDDSC0107, 108A, 110, 111) are in drill progress (Figures 1-3).

Highlights: High-grade mineralization within two new vein sets have been drilled up to 250 m west and down to 240 m vertically below surface in a previously undrilled area between the historic Golden Dyke and Christina mining areas: Drilled footprint of mineralization now extends more than 1.1 km in core area. Results demonstrate further vein sets and the potential for multiple repeats and extensions of vein sets at depth in undrilled areas from the western most drilling at Rising Sun (SDDSC082) to Christina within a 700 m undrilled area (Figure 3).

• Highlights include: SDDSC086 (150 m west of previous drilling): 2.8 m @ 7.4 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 1.9% Sb) from 252.7 m, including: 0.5 m @ 38.4 g/t AuEq (22.1 g/t Au, 10.3% Sb) from 252.7 m 3.1 m @ 21.3 g/t AuEq (20.6 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 266.5 m, including: 1.8 m @ 35.3 g/t AuEq (34.5 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 266.5 m SDDSC090 (250 m west of previous drilling): 9.8 m @ 4.6 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 346.9 m, including: 2.2 m @ 12.7 g/t AuEq (11.0 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 347.6 m A further two holes are reported, SDDSC083 drilled between mineralized veins sets, hit a broad low-grade "near miss". SDDSC089, drilled 100 m below and 30 m NW of SDDSC086 intersected a lower grade along strike halo from SDDSC086. Highlights included 1.5 m @ 2.3 g/t AuEq (2.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 334.1 m. With only four holes drilled, most of the mineralized host in this area remains untested. Mawson owns 93,750,000 shares of SXG (51%), valuing its stake at A$90.0 million (C$81.0 million) based on SXG's closing price on November 29, 2023 AEST.



Noora Ahola, Mawson Interim CEO, states: "The team at Southern Cross Gold just provided an important proof of concept of extension of mineralization to the west of the main drill area at Sunday Creek. The area between Golden Dyke and the historic Christina mine has never been tested by drilling and this initial campaign has been successful in finding two new high grade vein sets.

With SDDSC090 hitting grades up to 0.4 m @ 42.6 g/t Au 250 m to the west of previous drilling, SXG has extended the strike of known mineralization by 29% to 1,100 m. This sub region within the main drill area is completely open hundreds of metres to the west and to depth given the vertical continuity of the vein sets discovered at Rising Sun and Apollo.

We are very excited about this new mineralized zone that offers so much potential."

Results Discussion

Four drill holes (SDDSC083, 86, 89 and 90) have been drilled for the first time between the historic Golden Dyke and Christina mining areas. The holes were drilled across the targeted mineralized host (determining the extent of the rails of "the ladder") and demonstrated high-grade mineralization within veins sets ("rungs of the ladder") up to 250 m west of previous drilling.

SDDSC086, drilled 150 m west of previous drilling, intersected:

2.8 m @ 7.4 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 1.9% Sb) from 252.7 m, including: 0.5 m @ 38.4 g/t AuEq (22.1 g/t Au, 10.3% Sb) from 252.7 m

3.1 m @ 21.3 g/t AuEq (20.6 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 266.5 m, including: 1.8 m @ 35.3 g/t AuEq (34.5 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 266.5 m



SDDSC090, drilled 250 m west of previous drilling, intersected:

0.3 m @ 2.5 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 342.9 m

9.8 m @ 4.6 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 346.9 m, including: 2.2 m @ 12.7 g/t AuEq (11.0 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 347.6 m 0.7 m @ 8.0 g/t AuEq (7.5 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 352.6 m



SDDSC091 traversed across a single high-grade vein set and is a 100 m up-dip extension from an intersection in drill hole SDDSC077B (6.5 m @ 10.2 g/t AuEq), previously announced on September 5, 2023 (Figures 1-4). The individual vein set, RS50, intersected in SDDSC083 is 11.6 m wide (estimated true width), 60 m strike extent currently defined and extends over 500 m down dip and remains open (Figure 4). It is one of 23 vein sets defined to date at Sunday Creek with the system open in all directions (Figures 4 and 5).

Additionally, a further two holes (SDDSC083, SDDSC089) are reported (Figures 1 - 3). SDDSC083, drilled immediately on the western end of the Golden Dyke historic mine drilled between mineralized veins sets and hit a broad low grade "near miss" through the mineralized host. SDDSC089, drilled 100 m below and 30 m NW of SDDSC086 intersected a lower grade along strike halo from SDDSC086. Highlights included 1.5 m @ 2.3 g/t AuEq (2.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 334.1 m. With only four holes drilled, the majority of the mineralized host in this area remains untested (Figure 2).

Pending Results and Update

With four diamond drill rigs operating at site, and A$11.8M cash (as of August 31, 2023) Southern Cross Gold has stated that it anticipates drilling an additional 19,000 m by April 2024.

Cumulatively, 182 drill holes for 48,492 m have been completed at Sunday Creek. Sixteen holes (SDDSC092-106, 109) of those holes are currently being processed and analyzed, with four additional holes (SDDSC107, 108A, 110, 111) currently in progress (Figures 1 and 3).

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.

Figures 1-5 show project location, plan, longitudinal and cross-sectional views of drill results reported here and Tables 1- 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 60% to 70% of the sampled thickness. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width, unless otherwise stated.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXG considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2022 dated March 25, 2022. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using recoveries achieved at the Costerfield Property Brunswick Processing Plant during 2020, using a gold price of US$1,700 per ounce, an antimony price of US$8,500 per tonne and 2021 total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony, and is as follows: ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.58 × ???? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.58 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limitedis an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company with its 100% owned flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, and right to earn into the Skellefteå North gold project in Sweden. Mawson also currently owns 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG) which in turn owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

On behalf of the Board, "Noora Ahola" Noora Ahola, Interim CEO Further Information www.mawsongold.com 1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7 Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary

+1 (604) 685 9316info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including COVID-19, on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing SDDSC083, 86, 89 and 90 reported here (yellow traces), selected prior reported drill holes, pending holes and mineralized veins, host dyke-breccia and major faults. For location see Figure 4.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek level plan view at +85m RL (185 m vertically below the surface) with influence of 200 metres showing SDDSC083, 86, 89 and 90 reported here (yellow traces), mineralized veins and host dyke-breccia. With only four holes drilled, most of the mineralized host in this area remains untested (dotted rectangles).

Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B within the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host (see Figure 1) looking towards the north (striking 327 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets (cyan). Holes reported here (yellow), holes in the laboratory (blue) and prior reported drill holes (black) shown. Shows extension of the main zone 250 m west (from 850 m to 1,100 m along strike), two new high-grade veins sets intersected in SDDSC086 and SDSC090 and the potential for multiple repeats and extensions of veins sets at depth in undrilled areas from the most westerly drilling at Rising Sun (SDDSC082) to Christina within 700 m of undrilled strike potential.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.

Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects and simplified geology.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

Hole_ID Depth (m) Prospect East GDA94_Z55 North GDA94_Z55 Elevation Azimuth Plunge SDDSC079 700.7 Rising Sun 331254 5868098 353.7 210.0 -65.0 SDDSC083 347.5 Christina 330461 5867922 285.4 196.0 -54.0 SDDSC085 827.4 Apollo 331254 5868099 353.8 222.0 -64.0 SDDSC086 298.8 Christina 330461 5867922 285.4 208.0 -33.0 SDDSC089 390.0 Christina 330461 5867922 285.4 214.0 -48.0 SDDSC090 427.2 Christina 330461 5867922 285.4 226.0 -31.0 SDDSC091 530.4 Gentle Annie 330871 5868064 305.6 210.0 -69.0 SDDSC092 803.8 Rising Sun 330537 5867882 295.5 79.0 -60 SDDSC093 610.9 Rising Sun 331291 5867823 316.8 271 -47.5 SDDSC094 23.3 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.2 68.5 -56 SDDSC094A 359.6 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 68.5 -56 SDDSC095 368.3 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 271 -53 SDDSC096 347.9 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 68 -63.5 SDDSC097 62.3 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 276 -50.5 SDDSC097A 575 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 277 -50 SDDSC098 278.5 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 72 -48.5 SDDSC099 284.7 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 71.5 -58.5 SDDSC100 1042 Rising Sun 330482 5867891 289.5 74.5 -64 SDDSC101 181.5 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 63 -37 SDDSC102 596.8 Rising Sun 330537 5867883 295.5 75 -59 SDDSC103 260.6 Rising Sun 330639 5867847 306.1 53 -53 SDDSC104 595.2 Rising Sun 330639 5867847 306.1 64.5 -65.7 SDDSC105 353.6 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 275.3 -55.2 SDDSC106 653.5 Apolo 331291 5867823 316.8 279.5 -53 SDDSC107 In progress plan 860 m Rising Sun 330537 5867883 295.5 77.5 -62 SDDSC108A In progress plan 800 m Apollo 331464 5867865 333 272.5 -50 SDDSC109 590 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 273.5 -44.5 SDDSC110 In progress plan 700 m Rising Sun 330482 5867892 289.5 78 -66 SDDSC111 In progress plan 510 m Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 270 -38

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC083, 86, 89 and 90 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 1 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Sb% AuEq g/t SDDSC086 252.70 255.50 2.8 4.4 1.9 7.4 including 252.70 253.20 0.5 22.1 10.3 38.4 SDDSC086 266.50 269.60 3.1 20.6 0.4 21.3 including 266.50 268.30 1.8 34.5 0.5 35.3 SDDSC089 334.05 335.58 1.5 2.3 0.0 2.3 SDDSC090 342.90 343.20 0.3 1.7 0.5 2.5 SDDSC090 346.90 356.70 9.8 4.0 0.4 4.6 including 347.60 349.80 2.2 11.0 1.1 12.7 including 352.60 353.30 0.7 7.5 0.3 8.0

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC083, 86, 89 and 90 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Sb% AuEq g/t SDDSC083 274.30 275.00 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC083 279.00 280.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC083 281.00 282.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC083 285.50 286.50 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC083 286.50 287.50 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC083 289.50 290.45 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC083 290.45 291.10 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC083 297.50 297.80 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC083 299.80 300.37 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC083 300.37 300.72 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC083 300.72 301.55 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC083 301.55 302.16 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC083 302.16 302.86 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC083 303.14 303.70 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC083 309.47 310.10 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC083 310.10 310.50 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC083 313.15 313.45 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC086 247.90 248.80 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC086 250.90 251.30 0.4 0.0 0.1 0.1 SDDSC086 251.30 252.10 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC086 252.10 252.70 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC086 252.70 253.20 0.5 22.1 10.3 38.4 SDDSC086 253.20 253.80 0.6 0.8 0.1 0.9 SDDSC086 253.80 254.80 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC086 254.80 255.50 0.7 1.1 0.2 1.3 SDDSC086 255.50 256.10 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC086 256.10 256.80 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC086 256.80 257.20 0.4 0.5 0.1 0.5 SDDSC086 258.22 258.79 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC086 258.79 259.45 0.7 0.5 0.1 0.6 SDDSC086 259.45 260.30 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.1 SDDSC086 262.50 263.30 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC086 263.30 264.06 0.8 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC086 264.06 264.93 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC086 265.80 266.50 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC086 266.50 267.43 0.9 46.0 0.9 47.5 SDDSC086 267.43 268.30 0.9 22.3 0.0 22.3 SDDSC086 268.30 269.00 0.7 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC086 269.00 269.60 0.6 1.4 0.8 2.7 SDDSC086 269.60 270.46 0.9 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC086 270.46 271.20 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC086 271.20 272.00 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC086 274.00 274.90 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC086 274.90 275.50 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC089 324.75 325.40 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC089 325.40 326.41 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC089 327.31 327.67 0.4 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC089 328.15 329.29 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC089 329.29 330.39 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC089 331.20 332.07 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC089 333.57 334.05 0.5 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC089 334.05 334.22 0.2 2.7 0.0 2.7 SDDSC089 334.22 334.80 0.6 2.3 0.0 2.3 SDDSC089 334.80 335.58 0.8 2.2 0.0 2.2 SDDSC089 338.26 339.15 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC089 343.60 344.50 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.1 SDDSC090 327.11 327.70 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC090 341.40 342.30 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC090 342.30 342.70 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC090 342.70 342.90 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC090 342.90 343.20 0.3 1.7 0.5 2.5 SDDSC090 343.20 343.70 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.6 SDDSC090 346.20 346.90 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC090 346.90 347.60 0.7 1.2 0.1 1.2 SDDSC090 347.60 348.00 0.4 42.6 0.1 42.7 SDDSC090 348.60 349.80 1.2 6.0 2.0 9.1 SDDSC090 349.80 350.70 0.9 3.4 0.8 4.6 SDDSC090 350.70 351.60 0.9 1.4 0.7 2.4 SDDSC090 351.60 352.20 0.6 1.6 0.1 1.7 SDDSC090 352.60 353.30 0.7 7.5 0.3 8.0 SDDSC090 353.30 354.20 0.9 1.1 0.0 1.2 SDDSC090 354.20 354.90 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC090 354.90 355.90 1.0 1.9 0.1 2.0 SDDSC090 355.90 356.50 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC090 356.50 356.70 0.2 0.6 0.3 1.1 SDDSC090 356.70 357.70 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC090 357.70 358.30 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC090 358.30 359.00 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC090 359.00 360.20 1.2 0.8 0.1 1.0 SDDSC090 360.20 361.00 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC090 399.00 400.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC090 400.00 401.00 1.0 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC090 401.00 402.00 1.0 0.5 0.1 0.6 SDDSC090 402.00 403.00 1.0 0.5 0.3 0.9 SDDSC090 404.00 405.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC090 405.00 406.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC090 406.00 407.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1

