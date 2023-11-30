Join Industry Experts Dave Hofferberth and Charles Gustine for Key Insights from SPI's 2023 Professional Services Talent Benchmark

Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, is hosting a webinar on December 7, 2023, at 11 am ET. In this webinar, Dave Hofferberth, the Managing Director of Service Performance Insight (SPI), and Charles Gustine, Brand Evangelist, Kantata, will highlight key findings from the 2023 Professional Services Talent Benchmark and explore the effect talent development has on the ability to optimize performance as a business grows.

In the Talent Benchmark report, the first report since 2020, SPI benchmarks the performance of Professional Services Organizations (PSOs) across key talent metrics and highlights the top talent-centric challenges these organizations face. The report highlights key challenges faced by PSOs, scoring them on a 1 to 10 scale, including employee cost (6.47), the need to develop new skills for expansion (6.41), nurturing new leadership (6.29), and preserving culture amidst growth (6.15).

Emphasizing the recurring theme of skills development, SPI underscores its critical role by stating, "Cultivating necessary skills becomes increasingly vital as PSOs extend into new business models." As PSOs strive to expand and innovate in their business models, the importance of finding or developing the skills essential for competitiveness and growth is on the rise.

Against this backdrop, this webinar promises a holistic exploration of talent challenges and workforce trends. Attendees will gain valuable insights into bill rates, salaries, and attrition metrics drawn from organizations like theirs. The objective is to assist businesses in maintaining a competitive cost base, establishing rates in harmony with industry standards, and addressing the underlying barriers to success in talent-centric challenges faced by business leaders.

Insights from Industry Experts:

Founder and Principal Analyst of Service Performance Insight, Dave is a recognized industry expert with an extensive background in service productivity. He is the co-author of the Professional Services Maturity Benchmark, an annual report on Professional Services performance. Charles Gustine: With diverse experience in product marketing, brand marketing, and customer education, Charles is the Brand Evangelist at Kantata. Having progressed through various roles, Charles brings valuable insights into talent engagement and professional services technology.

"Unlocking the potential of your workforce is pivotal for sustained success," said Dave Hofferberth, Managing Director, Service Performance Insight. "In the upcoming webinar, Charles and I unravel key insights from SPI's 2023 Professional Services Talent Benchmark, providing actionable strategies to optimize business performance through effective talent engagement."

"At Kantata, we recognize the transformative power of talent engagement," said Charles Gustine, Brand Evangelist, Kantata. "Join Dave and me as we delve into the dynamic professional services landscape, offering practical wisdom and innovative approaches to navigating workforce challenges. Your journey to unlocking peak performance starts here."

Webinar Details:

Title: Powering Performance Through Talent Engagement: Key Insights from SPI's 2023 Professional Services Talent Benchmark

Date: December 7, 2023, 11 am ET 8 am PT

Speakers: Dave Hofferberth, Managing Director, Service Performance Insight; Charles Gustine, Brand Evangelist, Kantata

Registration: Click here to register

Take advantage of the opportunity to gain valuable insights into talent development and engagement strategies. Register today to secure your spot at this informative webinar.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Professional Services Cloud, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

