Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF MUSTI GROUP PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 30 NOVEMBER 2023 SHARES THE SHARES OF MUSTI GROUP PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS Musti Group Plc announced on 29 November 2023 that it has entered into a combination agreement pursuant to which Flybird Holding Oy will make a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the shares in Musti Group Plc that are not held by Musti Group Plc or its subsidiaries. Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Musti Group Plc to the Observation segment on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1 article d). Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article d: the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the issuer. The purpose of observation status is to give a signal to the market that there are special circumstances regarding the Issuer or it Shares which investors should pay attention to. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260