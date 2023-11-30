Anzeige
InnoCan veröffentlicht Quartalszahlen - Umsatz mehr als ver-5-facht!
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF MUSTI GROUP PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 30 NOVEMBER 2023 SHARES

THE SHARES OF MUSTI GROUP PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

Musti Group Plc announced on 29 November 2023 that it has entered into a
combination agreement pursuant to which Flybird Holding Oy will make a
voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the shares in Musti
Group Plc that are not held by Musti Group Plc or its subsidiaries. 

Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Musti Group Plc to the Observation
segment on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares
(rule 4.1.1 article d). 

Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article d: the
issuer is subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its
intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the issuer. 

The purpose of observation status is to give a signal to the market that there
are special circumstances regarding the Issuer or it Shares which investors
should pay attention to. The observation segment is a subset of the Official
List. 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
