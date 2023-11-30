MONOGRAM ORTHOPAEDICS INC: Monogram Orthopaedics to Host Robotic Product Demo Live Stream on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

- Demo will feature Monogram's mBôs commercial robot with teaser -

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) ("Monogram" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on reconstructive joint procedures and surgical robotics, will host a live stream product demonstration of features of its commercial robot on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Livestream: https://streamyard.com/watch/bvgp8h8PJinf

The pre-recorded video will feature Monogram's mBôs Surgical Robot. The demo follows Monogram's recent delivery of its first surgical robot to one of the largest global robot distributors.

"Many advanced technologies on the market today have generally unfavorable economics for hospitals and ambulatory care facilities," said Ben Sexson, Chief Executive Officer of Monogram. "With predominantly fixed costs, the impact of the increased surgical time from robotics on hospital economics is significant. Robotics and navigation can require consumables that add incremental cost. Robotics and navigation can be associated with an increased risk for pinsite infections and fractures. Many advanced technologies on the market today are over reliant on surgeon skill for complex tasks that could be robotic. Monogram's vision is to commercialize a robotic solution that combines favorable economics for hospitals with uncompromised performance for patients and surgeons."

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ: MGRM) is working to develop a product solution architecture with the long-term goal of enabling patient-optimized orthopedic implants at scale by linking 3D printing and robotics with advanced pre-operative imaging. The Company has a robotic system that can autonomously execute optimized paths for high-precision insertion of implants in synthetic bone specimens. Monogram intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation necessary for reconstructive joint replacement procedures. The Company has not yet made 510(k) premarket notification submissions or obtained 510(k) clearances for its robotic products. FDA approval is required to market these products, and the Company has not obtained FDA approval for any of its robotic products, and it cannot estimate the timing or assure the ability, to obtain such clearances.

Monogram Orthopaedics is working to advance the way orthopedic surgery is done. Our system is being developed to combine personalized knee implants with precision robotic surgical assistants to hopefully give patients a better-fitting knee replacement with minimally invasive surgery. One hundred thousand knee replacements failing each year in a $19.4B market represents an enormous opportunity for us.

To learn more, visit www.monogramorthopedics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements.' To the extent that the information presented in this presentation discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about Monogram Orthopaedics Inc.'s business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.'

Although Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the offering statement filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

