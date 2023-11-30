NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Duell due to rights issue (06/23)

The following information is based on a press release from Duell Oyj (Duell) published on November 30, 2023. The Board of Directors of Duell has today resolved on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to thirty-three (33) new shares for every one (1) share held. The subscription price is EUR 0.02 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is December 1, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards in Duell (DUELL). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1181878