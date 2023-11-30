Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.11.2023
InnoCan veröffentlicht Quartalszahlen - Umsatz mehr als ver-5-facht!
30.11.2023 | 15:34
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Duell due to rights issue (06/23)

The following information is based on a press release from Duell Oyj (Duell)
published on November 30, 2023. 

The Board of Directors of Duell has today resolved on a rights issue whereby
shareholders are entitled to thirty-three (33) new shares for every one (1)
share held. The subscription price is EUR 0.02 per share. The scheduled Ex-date
is December 1, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation
of options, regular and gross return forwards in Duell (DUELL). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

