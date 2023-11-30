iZafe Group presented at Stora Aktiedagarna

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group's CEO, Anders Segerström, presented the company at the Aktiespararna's event Stora Aktiedagarna on November 29. The presentation was held in Swedish and includes updates on the acquisition of Pilloxa, the significance of winning the procurement in Sweden, and the status of Dosell's existing markets.

You can watch the presentation here.

You can also find this presentation and previous ones here

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12



iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

