Waste Prevention Platform Spoiler Alert Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Unilever U.S.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / Spoiler Alert today announced its multi-year partnership with Unilever U.S., which will utilize the technology company's digital discounting platform has become the CPG industry's gold standard for managing excess and aging inventory. The partnership, which began in January 2023, supports Unilever's B2B discounting optimization processes and helps redirect more of its excess and discontinued goods to value-channel retailers throughout the U.S.





In the first ten months of the partnership, Unilever has seen improvements in its sales of slow-moving inventory, by getting larger volumes of slow-moving goods to market faster, with more remaining shelf life.

"We're extremely pleased with the results of our partnership with Spoiler Alert so far," said George Hamilton, SVP, Sales Strategy and Operations at Unilever U.S. "We take great pride in keeping these products in-market and in a way that reinforces our corporate commitments to lowering the climate impacts of our supply chain."

"Unilever's portfolio includes many iconic household brands are incredibly attractive to the value-channel retail market and accompanying consumer base," said Kim McKee, Director of Buyer Engagement at Spoiler Alert. "Helping companies like Unilever redirect their unused inventory to reach more American households is good for business, good for the environment, and ultimately at the core of why Spoiler Alert was founded in the first place."

By taking action on excess inventory with more shelf life and leveraging Spoiler Alert's pricing intelligence, Unilever U.S. is able to more effectively divert valuable product to discount channels that have more flexible merchandising and assortment options.

Key to the success of the partnership was the process of aligning Unilever's discount sales cycles across five different parts of the business - inclusive of grocery, foodservice, professional, international, and discount channels. During the onboarding process, Spoiler Alert and Unilever standardized these discounting processes and cycle times to streamline and maximize efficiency and remove duplicate efforts.

Spoiler Alert is a Boston-based B2B software company helping leading CPG brands manage excess and aging inventory. Its customers, which include Campbell Soup Company, Danone North America, Mondelez International, Nestlé, Kraft Heinz, HelloFresh, KeHE Distributors, and Johnsonville, leverage Spoiler Alert's software and services to manage their discounting processes across a private network of discount retailers and nonprofit channels - with a heavy focus on maximizing cost recovery, strengthening customer relationships, and increasing the effectiveness of CPG teams tasked with minimizing inventory write offs. To learn more, visit www.spoileralert.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

