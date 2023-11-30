Zynergia Announces Strategic Partnership With the National Tooling & Machining Association to Propel Employers for Cheaper Healthcare Initiative

CROWN POINT, IN / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / Zynergia, a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO) with deep roots in healthcare, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with the National Tooling & Machining Association (NTMA), a U.S.-based membership trade association poised to drive positive change and growth. The Zynergia and NTMA partnership aims to enhance the Employers for Cheaper Healthcare (ECH) membership program, delivering transformative healthcare solutions to employers nationwide.

Zynergia's expertise in enterprise risk and human capital management, combined with NTMA's revolutionary approach to the thriving tool & die and precision manufacturing industry, ushers in a new era of health-focused benefits optimization for America's manufacturing future.

Partnership Highlights:

Innovative Healthcare Solutions : Leveraging Zynergia's extensive healthcare and risk management knowledge to provide cost-effective health plans.

: Leveraging Zynergia's extensive healthcare and risk management knowledge to provide cost-effective health plans. Positive Impact on National Economy : NTMA's strategic business partnership enhances the U.S. precision manufacturing industry's strategy of promoting a healthy, sustainable manufacturing environment, aligning with Zynergia's people-first philosophy.

: NTMA's strategic business partnership enhances the U.S. precision manufacturing industry's strategy of promoting a healthy, sustainable manufacturing environment, aligning with Zynergia's people-first philosophy. Economies of Scale: Both organizations will utilize their combined strengths to deliver significant savings to their members to advance and secure the industry for future generations.

"Impacting the healthcare benefits sector positively while maintaining a laser focus on our members, Zynergia stands in seamless alignment with National Tooling and Machining (NTMA). Our mission revolves around forging partnerships with like-minded entities that embrace a people-first strategy to generate uplifting outcomes for members nationwide. NTMA stands out as a pivotal partner in this journey, helping us amplify the reach of our meticulously designed programs that prioritize the well-being of individual members - acknowledging that they are the true backbone of any business," Kirnjot Singh, M.D., President of Zynergia, exclaims.

"The National Tooling & Machining Association is the largest trade association in the U.S., serving the custom metalworking industry since 1943. NTMA members supply the parts, tools, and molds that go into creating every manufactured product in the world and serve vital industries such as defense, aerospace, agriculture, automotive, construction, and many more. NTMA is excited about this newly formed strategic partnership with Zynergia to bring our members affordable and sustainable healthcare benefits." - President Roger Atkins.

About Zynergia: Zynergia is a distinguished PEO specializing in healthcare, offering a confluence of services that stem from a rich blend of professional, IT, and staffing expertise. They provide comprehensive enterprise risk and human capital management solutions, driving down healthcare costs and enhancing profitability for client companies.

About NTMA: National Tooling & Machining Association (NTMA) connects U.S. precision manufacturers to advance and secure the industry for future generations. They provide opportunities that leverage their collective experiences and ingenuity to accelerate the capabilities of all members. Speaking and acting with one voice, they advocate for the industry and provide members with vital business resources and critical knowledge. They are committed to closing the skills gap by engaging youth and developing emerging leaders.

Follow Zynergia on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Zynergiahr.

Contact Information

Brigette Butler

Marketing Manager, Zynergia

press@zynergiahr.com

219.247.8972

SOURCE: Zynergia

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/811727/zynergia-announces-strategic-partnership-with-the-national-tooling-machining-association-ntma-to-propel-employers-for-cheaper-healthcare-initiative