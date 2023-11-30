vCom Solutions: vCom's vManager 16 Platform Ushers in New Era of Efficiency and Speed

AI-driven tool leads a host of new features designed to streamline IT spend management processes

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and managed services for managing the lifecycle of IT spend from procure to pay, today announced the release of the latest version of its award-winning software platform, vManager. The upgraded platform showcases an array of groundbreaking features designed to revolutionize IT asset management and spend oversight, delivering unparalleled time savings, improved access to critical information, and extensive cost-saving opportunities.

vManager 16 Home screen view

vManager 16 features a host of innovative tools designed to improve the management of IT spend.

Among the pioneering functionalities introduced in vManager 16 is vChat, a generative AI-powered tool representing a monumental leap forward in providing intuitive access to complex IT environment data. Harnessing the robust capabilities of OpenAI's ChatGPT, vCom's vChat simplifies interactions with intricate data, enabling users to effortlessly access information through natural language inquiries.

"We are super excited about launching vChat and leveraging AI to empower our customers with tools that help them work smarter, just as we did when we launched our first Robotic Process Automation (RPA) toolset bot in vManager over a decade ago," says vCom COO Sameer Hilal. "Our vision of AI in IT Spend Management is centered around leveraging 'intelligence' to supercharge the decision-making process based on a customer's unique IT spend data, enabling them to make informed decisions swiftly," says Hilal. "Whether it's seamlessly handling things like expiring contracts, proactively delivering benchmark pricing, or pre-emptively providing community intelligence comparisons, we've launched a platform that will ultimately facilitate a proactive approach to cost control and active environment management. This approach saves customers more time, while arming them with the information they need to make better, faster decisions that drive shareholder value."

Additionally, vManager 16 introduces an array of innovative tools that cater to diverse needs within the IT landscape:

With Get Help , customers seamlessly navigate customer service workflows to easily identify an action they need to take and have the inquiry immediately routed to the right person within vCom.

, customers seamlessly navigate customer service workflows to easily identify an action they need to take and have the inquiry immediately routed to the right person within vCom. In addition to leveraging the industry-leading vCom Marketplace to shop for and buy recurring IT commodities, customers can now leverage the personalized experience of the new My Marketplace, a private, customized catalog where they can purchase commodities at their own negotiated pricing.

a private, customized catalog where they can purchase commodities at their own negotiated pricing. Check Providers in My Building enables IT teams to easily identify which network providers can service an address or business location simply and easily by viewing providers that are On-Net, Near Net, or Off-Net, to make better decisions around implementation timelines and/or ensure circuit diversity.

enables IT teams to easily identify which network providers can service an address or business location simply and easily by viewing providers that are On-Net, Near Net, or Off-Net, to make better decisions around implementation timelines and/or ensure circuit diversity. The new vManager Home embodies a commitment to accessibility and efficiency by offering each user a personalized dashboard that can be tailored to their view and enable swift access to the data crucial for their operations. Users can add, configure, and sort customizable graph/report panels on their individual home pages based on their preferences.

"Our commitment at vCom is to empower our customers with the tools necessary for seamless IT environment and expense management," says Hilal, emphasizing the significance of these innovations. "The introduction of vChat, alongside Get Help and My Marketplace, marks the next evolution on that journey in ensuring effortless access to crucial information."

To support the launch of vManager 16 and provide clients with the expertise needed to maximize their use of vManager, vCom's Customer Success Team is holding a "First Look: vManager 16 Webinar" open to all users Wednesday, December 6 at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT. Registration is available here. Additional materials on vManager 16 can be found on the vCom website.

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a cloud-based software and managed services company focused on helping enterprises manage IT spend from procure-to-pay. vCom improves visibility and control within a single software while decreasing expenses for networks, mobile, cloud, collaboration, hardware, and SaaS technologies. To learn more about vCom visit http://vcomsolutions.com.

Contact Information

Ann McGuire

Director of Marketing

amcguire@vcomsolutions.com

925.415.2230

SOURCE: vCom Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/811806/vcoms-vmanager-16-platform-ushers-in-new-era-of-efficiency-and-speed