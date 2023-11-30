Greece's energy regulator has published a call for the country's second energy storage tender to take place in February 2024.Greece is gearing up for its second competitive auction for standalone, front-of-the-meter energy storage facilities connected to the electricity transmission network. The auction is part of Greece's 1 GW energy storage program. The country announced its 1 GW energy storage program in the summer with three separate tenders featuring 400 MW, 300 MW and 300 MW of capacity. The first tender awarded 12 energy storage projects in August, with 411,79 ?W of capacity in total. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...