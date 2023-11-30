GreenGo, a Danish developer, has unveiled plans for the Megaton Moon project in Mauritania. It will purportedly feature 60 GW of visible-from-space wind-solar capacity and 30 GW of green hydrogen capacity.Denmark's GreenGo has launched the Megaton Moon project in Mauritania, a 60 GW solar-wind power installation combined with 35 GW of green hydrogen production. The developer submitted a development application to the Mauritanian Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Mines this week. The Megaton Moon will be built in several stages, with the first pilot phase being expected to be finalized in 2028 ...

