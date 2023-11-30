KwikClick, Inc. Announces Platform Enhancements

~ Latest Releases Improve Affiliate Invitations, Brand Data & Order Management

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / KwikClick, Inc. (OTCQB:KWIK) ("the Company or "KWIK") is a cloud-based, SAS model, offering brands customized, fully integrated, multi-purpose rewards programs. This platform also includes a patented referral program to pay "waves" of commission and other incentives, to anyone willing to make a product recommendation electronically or through social media. KWIK today announced significant advancements in the development of their platform. These enhancements include:

Integration with Zapier - Zapier is an independent software that serves to tie together two or more web apps to take advantage of their functionalities in an almost automatic way. With this integration, KWIK is now able to automate repetitive tasks without coding between apps. This will make KWIK's platform much more cohesive with apps utilized by future customers.

User Checkout Improvements - During the checkout process on the website of a particular brand, KWIK is now more integrated into the shopping experience through the use of assets possessed by the brand to improve the awareness of the brand's reward and affiliate programs offered through KWIK.

E-Commerce API's Improved - For brands using the KWIK plug-in on e-commerce sites, new API's make it possible for brands to install the application on Shopify and similar shopping platforms. Further improvements are forthcoming to allow simple installation on all major e-commerce sites universally.

Brand Reporting Data - KWIK now provides even greater analytical data to brands related to their customer's adoption, utilization, sales activity and referrals on the KWIK platform.

User Experience - Widgets on the website of any brand are now available for use by customers of brands. This provides online visibility to any user of KWIK as their account relates specifically to the brand websites on which they shop. The result allows users to conveniently see their rewards and participation activity without going to their account while remaining on the brand's website. All information presented is specific to the brand's online store.

"Kwik is committed to the continual advancement of its platform specifically as it relates to usage by our users and brands," said Dr. Fred Cooper, Chairman and CEO of KwikClick. "The easier our product is to install and use, the faster adoption will increase for the brands. Brands are always looking to establish brand loyalty and users are looking for a simple way to participate and cash-in on rewards programs. We are committed to being the universally recognized and demanded rewards program by both brands and users."

About KwikClik, Inc.

KWIK is a SAS consolidating social selling platform that offers the potential for increased sales for brands via customer acquisition and engagement. Any brand can easily install and utilize KWIK on their storefront free of charge through simple proprietary API's. Once installed, the patented platform integrated and manages the brand's rewards, reviews, cashback, loyalty, influencer, affiliate, and/or rewards programs. Brands using KWIK have the potential to turn social media from their consumers into a solicitation in an unobtrusive manner. Just like sharing a location pin, anyone sharing the product link earns a communication from purchasers utilizing the link. Uniquely, all subsequent purchases earn equivalent commissions even when repurchasing is done directly on the brand's website. KWIK's patented "waves of influence" program further pays commissions to the referrer on the friends of their followers who reshare a link. This allows anyone to earn income beyond the span of their followers by simple sharing a link that results in an initial sale. A single share can potentially result in hundreds, even thousands, of waves of earnings possibilities. Visit us at kwik.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any security of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2023. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect," "intend", "may", "should", and "would" or similar words. All forecasts provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely based on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in the press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

