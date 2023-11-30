Finodi Achieves DigiCert Extended Validation SSL Certification and Bolsters Online Security with $1.75 Million USD Warranty

KWUN TONG, HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / Finodi is a well-established crypto Trading company in the world of arbitrage trading with Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning. In the recent progress, the company is excited to announce a significant milestone in its commitment to digital security. The company has successfully achieved certification by DigiCert, a globally recognized leader in digital security solutions, and has acquired a remarkable $1.75 million USD warranty to enhance the trust and security of its online presence.

The DigiCert Extended Validation (EV) Certificate, now proudly held by Finodi, is a prestigious type of TLS/SSL certificate that signifies a comprehensive verification process for the certificate holder. It assures users that the website is not only authentic but has also undergone rigorous identity background checks. This level of certification is often required for high-profile brands, banks, and Fortune 500 companies. The extended validation process comprises a 16-point check to verify critical details, including website domain, website owner, and the applicant's legal, physical, and operational identity and existence.

DigiCert EV SSL Certification will serve following services for Finodi and Its Users:

Enhanced Security: Finodi's commitment to digital security reaches new heights with DigiCert's renowned standards. This certification underscores the company's dedication to protecting sensitive user information and ensuring secure interactions on their platform.

Trust and Credibility: DigiCert certification carries a strong reputation, establishing Finodi as a trusted and secure destination for its valued customers. The primary focus is on ensuring peace of mind for all users.

Secure Transactions: With DigiCert's backing, online transactions on Finodi are fortified against unauthorized access and fraudulent activities. Users can trust that their financial information is in safe hands.

Encryption: Finodi employs state-of-the-art encryption technology to secure the exchange of data, ensuring that users' personal and sensitive information remains confidential and protected.

Finodi's state-of-the-art trading bot is designed to offer 24/7 passive income by buying low and selling high, ensuring that users make the most of market opportunities. Some of the world's most trusted exchange partners are seamlessly integrated to provide significant advantages. Finodi's arbitrage trading bot offers a versatile approach to optimizing trading opportunities. Within a single exchange, the bot diligently identifies buy orders at low prices and strategically executes sales the moment it recognizes a profitable selling price. In the realm of inter-exchange trading, Finodi's bot takes it a step further.

Through the "One to Many Exchanges" strategy, it intelligently compares a single buy order against multiple connected exchange orders, ultimately pinpointing the most lucrative profit margin for selling. Moreover, for an even more expansive approach, the bot employs the "Many to Many Exchanges" tactic, simultaneously scouring various exchanges to pinpoint low buy orders and high selling prices, ensuring users have access to a myriad of optimal trading opportunities across the crypto landscape.

About the Company - Finodi:

Finodi is a renowned name in the world of arbitrage trading, offering a reliable and secure platform for traders to buy low and sell high, generating 24/7 passive income. With DigiCert's Extended Validation (EV) SSL Certification, Finodi is committed to providing a trusted and secure environment for its users.

For further details, visit the following link: https://finodi.io/

Media Details:

Company Name: Allied Grand Investment Limited

Contact Person: Harold Johnson

Contact Email: support@finodi.io

Location: Room D, 18/F, Infotech Centre, No. 21 Hung to Road, Kwun Tong, 999077. Hong Kong

SOURCE: Finodi







View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/811851/finodi-achieves-digicert-extended-validation-ev-ssl-certification-and-bolsters-online-security-with-175-million-usd-warranty