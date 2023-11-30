eGroup | Enabling Technologies Recognized on Inc.'s List of Global Power Partners

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / Inc. Business Media announced the second annual Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 389 firms in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, and productivity, as well as other areas of business.

These recipients received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-In-Chief of Inc. Business Media.

"I am thrilled to share that we've been honored with the Inc. Power Partners award - an incredible testament to the heart of our mission. Every day, we're driven by the outcomes captured by the organizations we're privileged to serve - their journeys of growth and innovation fuel our commitment to excellence. This accolade is particularly special, as it goes beyond acknowledging our efforts and recognizes our profound impact on organizational outcomes. It's an award that underscores that it's not about us as much as you! Being recognized globally by Inc. with this recognition validates our approach and highlights the remarkable contributions of our phenomenal team. A word of appreciation to our fellow awardees and all those who dare to dream and the companies that support them. My deepest gratitude to Inc. for the recognition and for the many amazing customers who provided testimony on our behalf."

-Mike Carter, CEO, eGroup | Enabling Technologies

This prestigious accolade reinforces their position as an industry leader, underscoring their dedication to providing the highest standards of service and customer satisfaction. Achieving a Year-Over-Year 100% customer satisfaction score reflects the trust built between their team and their clients. Their client-centric approach to business, where the needs and goals of clients are at the core of their services, has been a driving force behind this remarkable achievement. Receiving this recognition reinforces their team's?relentless pursuit of excellence in serving their clients, as well as their?reputation as a trusted partner and a provider of innovative solutions.

To view the complete list, go to:?https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023.

ABOUT INC. BUSINESS MEDIA

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies.

ABOUT eGROUP | ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES

A leading provider of IT solutions and Managed Services that empower organizations to achieve their business objectives. With a focus on cloud, cybersecurity, and digital transformation, they help clients drive innovation, enhance security, and optimize operations.

