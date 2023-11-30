Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
InnoCan veröffentlicht Quartalszahlen - Umsatz mehr als ver-5-facht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFRC | ISIN: US2605571031 | Ticker-Symbol: 2OY
Tradegate
30.11.23
17:26 Uhr
47,250 Euro
+0,460
+0,98 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DOW INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOW INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,23047,25018:57
47,22047,26018:57
ACCESSWIRE
30.11.2023 | 18:50
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dow Inc.: Supplier Diversity: Delivering Impact to Communities and Dow's Bottom Line

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / DOW

Originally published in Dow's 2022 INtersections Progress Report

Dow is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion within its supply chain. We believe that a diverse and inclusive supplier base not only benefits our business, but also the communities where we operate. We offer supplier training and development programs, mentorship opportunities, and events and networking opportunities for diverse suppliers. Dow's goal is to exceed $500 million in global diverse supplier spend by 2025. In 2022, we set a year-end target of $245 million and surpassed this target and achieved approximately $275 million.

LAUNCH OF DOW ACCELERATOR PROGRAM FOR DIVERSE BUSINESSES

The first-ever Dow Accelerator Program was developed to support and empower diverse suppliers globally. In 2022, the program was launched in the U.S. & Canada, Latin America and Asia Pacific, with a planned expansion to the EMEAI region in 2023.

WBENC CHEMICALS INDUSTRY GROUP ACCELERATOR PROGRAM

In 2022, Dow co-created and led the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) Accelerator program alongside BASF and Ecolab. The purpose of this mentorship program is to help fill the gap in diverse suppliers in the chemicals industry. More than 80 businesses applied to the program and 12 were selected for the first cohort.

DOW AND CITIBANK SUPPLY CHAIN FINANCING PROGRAM

In 2022, Dow and Citibank joined forces to launch a supply chain financing program that provides incentivized rates for loans to diverse suppliers. The overall mission is to aid our certified diverse suppliers in cash flow and reduce their financial risk.

Read more



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DOW on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DOW
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dow
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DOW

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/811926/supplier-diversity-delivering-impact-to-communities-and-dows-bottom-line

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.