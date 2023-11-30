Seasonshare Powers Arizona Diamondbacks Viral Cyber Monday Ticket Program

Viral promotion generates millions of impressions and moves thousands of season passes for the National League Champions

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / The Arizona Diamondbacks are making headlines across the digital landscape as their Ballpark Season Pass offer goes viral, generating millions of impressions across social media platforms. This unprecedented ticket promotion, powered by seasonshare's cutting-edge Pass technology, is causing a stir in the baseball community and beyond.





The program generated headlines such as "Arizona Diamondbacks Going Viral For the World's Most Insane Ticket Offer" are dominating social media feeds, creating a buzz around the team's Cyber Monday launch of the Ballpark Season Pass. This limited-time offer allows fans to secure tickets for all 83 home games in 2024 for an astonishingly low price of $299. The excitement around this offer has exceeded expectations, with fans and enthusiasts alike sharing their excitement about the affordability and inclusivity it brings to the game.

Kenny Farrell, the Arizona Diamondbacks Senior Vice President of Marketing, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "The overwhelming response is a testament to the power of innovation and fan-centric offerings. We are proud to launch the D-backs Ballpark Season Pass with our partners at seasonshare, offering an affordable and flexible opportunity that allows fans to experience every moment of the 2024 season at an unbeatable price."

The 2023 National League Champions' title defense kicks off with the Home Opener against the Colorado Rockies on March 28, featuring a thrilling April schedule with matchups against powerhouse teams like the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

This limited-time offer is available exclusively during the holiday season and comes with non-transferable benefits. Each home series, pass holders will receive a text message with a link to opt-in, reserve seats, and receive mobile tickets directly to their mobile device through the MLB Ballpark App.

Powering the technology behind the Ballpark Season Pass, seasonshare, a leading customizable ticketing platform that empowers sports teams and entertainment organizations to make live entertainment more accessible. Seasonshare's Pass product provides fans with a dynamic seat location that moves around the Ballpark based on unsold or distressed inventory. This innovative technology allows teams to offer discounted offers without degrading the value of full-season ticket membership.

About SeasonShare:

Seasonshare is a customizable ticketing technology platform that helps sports teams, entertainment organizations and world-class venues make the thrill of live entertainment more accessible to the next generation of sports consumers. Seasonshare's suite of subscription (Pass), last-minute (Flow), and credit-based (Flex) ticketing solutions create personalized and flexible ticketing options that drive new, younger fans into the venue, leading to increased attendance and revenue. Seasonshare's products are trusted by organizations and venues across North America, including multiple MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS, and college teams. For more information, please visit www.seasonshare.com.

