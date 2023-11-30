HanesBrands: Champion Athleticwear Unveils New Reverse Weave Iconic Styles With CiCLOTechnology To Reduce Microplastic Pollution

On its continued mission to Champion a better tomorrow, this innovative collection kicks off the brand's "Eco Future" project stream -- a product pipeline that prioritizes environmental and community impact.

WINSTON SALEM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / Today, Champion® Athleticwear, the iconic lifestyle brand born from sport in 1919, announced its newest innovation: Eco Future Reverse Weave with CiCLO® technology, a patented and science-based solution that allows synthetic textiles to behave more like natural fibers when they enter the environment.

Champion has a rich history of addressing athlete and consumer problems head-on through product innovation. With an understanding that knowledge and consumer needs are constantly evolving, Champion is using cutting-edge design and technology to craft with purpose and create a better tomorrow.

Over 60% of today's textiles are made with plastic-based synthetic fibers like polyester and nylon, which remain indefinitely in the environment because they are not inherently biodegradable. By incorporating CiCLO® technology, the Eco Future Reverse Weave reduces plastic textile fibers in the environment by giving polyester an eventual expiration date. The collection also features dyes with ingredients derived from nature, including pomegranate, annatto fruit and terminalia chebula fruit. The new collection lets fans feel even better about purchasing their favorite hoodie knowing that they can reduce microplastic pollution caused by the shedding of synthetic textiles reducing the impact on our environment.

"As we continue to innovate and evolve, Champion is dedicated to creating solutions through products that will ensure a better tomorrow for our planet and the people living on it," said Vanessa LeFebvre, President of Global Activewear at Champion. "Through our partnership with CICLO®, we aim to be a catalyst for positive change in the fashion industry, driving conscious choices, responsible actions and continuous improvements, while providing every Champion a canvas to live their true purpose."

The product launch comes on the heels of Champion's first global brand campaign, "Champion What Moves You", which redefines what it means to Championbyshifting the brand name from a title or indication of winning, toward a means to take action and create something with real impact.

The Eco Future Reverse Weave with CiCLO® includes crewnecks and joggers. The collection will be available in-store and on Champion.com beginning December 6.

ABOUT CHAMPION® ATHLETICWEAR:

Since 1919, Champion has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women, including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms, footwear and accessories. Today, as a lifestyle brand born from sport, Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for consumers. Beyond its products, the brand's mission is to provide every Champion a canvas to live their true purpose; rooted in the belief that Champions are defined not by what they make, but by what they do with it. Champion wants to inspire others to not just win, but to Champion a better tomorrow, and is dedicated to supporting creators by giving them a platform to tell their stories, support their values, and communities.

Champion apparel can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com. For more information, visit us at Facebook.com/Champion, follow us on Twitter @Championusa or on Instagram @Champion. Champion is part of HanesBrands' (NYSE:HBI) portfolio, a company recognized for its sustainability achievements around the world. Learn more about HanesBrands' global sustainability goals at HBIsustains.com.

ABOUT CiCLO® TECHNOLOGY:

Launched in 2017, CiCLO® technology is a textile ingredient designed to mitigate synthetic microfiber pollution, the most prevalent form of microplastic pollution found in environments across the globe. When added to polyester or nylon, CiCLO® technology allows fibers that end up fugitive in the environment to behave like natural fibers such as wool and cotton.

Conventional polyester and nylon are plastics that persist indefinitely, but microorganisms can completely break down CiCLO® polyester and nylon, leaving behind only basic natural elements. The chemistry used to make CiCLO® technology is OEKO-TEX® ECO PASSPORT certified and rigorously studied for biodegradation by multiple third-party labs using internationally recognized ASTM and ISO Test Methods.

CiCLO® technology is owned, manufactured and distributed by Intrinsic Advanced Materials, a joint venture between Intrinsic Textiles Group, a startup based in Silicon Valley, and Parkdale Advanced Materials, the innovative fiber and yarns division of global textiles giant, Parkdale Mills. For more information, visit https://ciclotextiles.com/.

