Web3eco AG: Web3eco Unveils the Essence of Investing in Real-World Assets via NFTs

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / The founder of Web3eco has presented a breakdown of asset tokenization and how it facilitates investments in real-world assets through NFTs. According to him, tokenization of physical assets is the future of finance.

Web3eco enables eco-friendly investments with impressive financial returns. The project takes the famous quote "Plant a tree, have a son, and write a book" into a new context by letting everyone benefit from the first part of it.

Real Trees, Real Benefits

Filipp Bolotov, the founder of Web3eco and an experienced technopreneur, has introduced a unique approach to sustainable investments. By tokenizing over 150,000 Paulownia trees, and with the backing of Uzbekistan's government, Web3eco has established itself as a formidable player in the investment world, now officially registered as Web3eco AG in Switzerland.

"At Web3eco, our goal is to help investors earn a good return on eco-friendly investments. We are confident that our initiative will not only be successful but also spark a shift towards a greener tomorrow," Filipp said.

Their current pre-sale phase, offering NFT trees at an average price of $50, serves as an invitation to eco-conscious investors seeking both environmental impact and commendable returns.

Paulownia wood, often touted as nature's impeccable filter, can absorb 22 kg of CO2 while emitting 6 kg of oxygen. Investing in highly-productive paulownia trees in climate-friendly countries is Web3eco's twofold mission: combating environmental challenges and ensuring lucrative returns for investors.

While cryptocurrency startups are commonly associated with volatility and unpredictability, Web3eco's foundation is grounded in tangible assets. The enterprise does not engage in speculation or peddle far-fetched prospects. By tokenizing genuine, in-demand premium wood, Web3eco sets itself on a higher pedestal, incomparable to any conventional cryptocurrency venture.

Web3eco's Advantages Over Traditional Investment

Web3eco stands out with its promise of high ROI, which is estimated to be up to 10 times more than what traditional investment avenues offer. This aspect alone makes Web3eco a compelling option for investors seeking returns that are both stable and high.

Other reasons why Filipp Bolotov believes Web3eco's offering is superior to traditional investment avenues (banks, stocks, bonds) are:

Banks

According to the ECB report , the bank sector is facing uphill challenges, as evidenced by rising cost-of-borrowing indicators for both corporations and households, straining banks' profitability.

Alongside the surge in deposit rates, banks are facing an increase in borrowing rates, potentially squeezing their net interest margins. Despite higher payouts to depositors, the proportional earnings from borrowers might not align, possibly resulting in asset-debt imbalances within banks. In this context, Web3eco is recognized for providing unmatched stability with investments backed by physical assets and, notably, delivering superior returns compared to traditional banking models.

Stocks

Stock prices are swayed by countless external factors, making it a minefield of risks and doubts for those putting their money in. This sentiment is echoed in the AAII Sentiment Survey , where a growing pessimism towards stock investments has been noted for the third consecutive time. Some asset management firms considered just achieving break-even for their stock portfolios a success amidst the global economy's slowdown in 2022.

In stark contrast, Web3eco emerges as a beacon of stability in this tumultuous investment sea. Through real-world investments, Web3eco gives investors a much-needed confidence boost. Web3eco's tangible asset investments offer stability amidst stock market turbulence.

Bonds

Global bond markets are also undergoing a tough time. Given the latest bond market shake-up, US benchmark yields have rocketed to levels not seen in 16 years, raising alarm bells that escalating interest rates could hit riskier assets hard and throttle global economic expansion. Traditional bond markets are also inflexible, which doesn't sit well with Web3eco's ethos. Web3eco's guiding principle is focused on building strong, collaborative relationships. Rather than boxing investors into a fixed rate, it dishes out bigger returns while also giving them some peace of mind.

Paulownia: More than Just an Investment

A Paulownia tree, colloquially known as the "princess tree," serves two purposes. Its high-quality air purification provides environmental benefits as well as a way to make money via carbon credits. With global ambitions to slash CO2 emissions by 50-55% by 2050, the carbon credit market is poised for explosive growth.

Web3eco's vision aligns perfectly with this global directive. They are setting up Paulownia plantations so that investors can multiply their capital, while also ensuring the environment benefits continuously.

Conclusion

In many ways, Web3eco is more than a business; it is a movement. Web3Eco fuses green initiatives and blockchain technology to pioneer a sustainable future where profit and planet thrive together. With the world wrestling with environmental hurdles and on the hunt for green investments, Web3Eco stands out as a ray of hope lighting the way forward.

Contact:

Web3eco AG

Filipp Bolotov

info@web3eco.io

https://web3eco.io/en/

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/811929/web3eco-unveils-the-essence-of-investing-in-real-world-assets-via-nfts