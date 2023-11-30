Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
InnoCan veröffentlicht Quartalszahlen - Umsatz mehr als ver-5-facht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.11.2023 | 20:18
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Q3 2023 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Drop 11% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global semiconductor equipment billings contracted 11% year-over-year to US$25.6 billion in the third quarter of 2023, while quarter-over-quarter billings slipped 1% during the same period, SEMI announced today in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report.


"The Q3 2023 dip in equipment billings was due to softening chip demand," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO. "However, China has shown strong demand and spending power for mature-node technologies, a sign of the industry's resilience and growth potential in the long run."

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the WWSEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.

Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region:

The SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. The subscription includes three reports:

  • Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective on equipment market trends
  • Monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments
  • SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market

Download a sample of the EMDS report.

For more information about the report or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Market Intelligence Team at mktstats@semi.org. More details are also available on the SEMI Market Data webpage.

About SEMI
SEMI® connects 3,000 companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG), Nano-Bio Materials Consortium (NBMC), and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.

Association Contact
Michael Hall/SEMI
Phone: 1.408.943.7988
Email: mhall@semi.org


SEMI® connects 2,000+ member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. SEMI builds connections that help its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. Visit http://www.semi.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2289819/semi_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2289820/semi_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469944/Semi_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/q3-2023-global-semiconductor-equipment-billings-drop-11-year-over-year-semi-reports-302002462.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.