Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2023) - New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX: NUAG) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on December 1st, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-nuag/.

Commodities to be covered: Silver, Gold

About New Pacific Metals Corp.

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with three precious metal projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship Silver Sand project has the potential to be developed into one of the world's largest silver mines. New discoveries and exploration success at the Carangas Silver-Gold Project and the Silverstrike Silver-Gold Project further display the Company's capability of growing its shareholders' value through careful project identification, acquisition, thorough geological study and well-planned drilling. New Pacific's top shareholders include Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM), the largest primary silver producer in China, and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX: PAAS) (NASDAQ: PAAS), one of the world's largest primary silver producers, including the San Vicente mine located in the Potosí Department of Bolivia.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

