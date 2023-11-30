LogoTags Donates Race Medals to Pelham Civic Association for Annual Half Marathon and 10K

Successful First 'Annual Half Marathon and 10K' Following COVID-19 Pandemic

PELHAM, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s promotional products division, LogoTags, was proud to support the Pelham Half Marathon and 10K, held by the Pelham Civic Association. On its anticipated return this past Saturday, the Half Marathon and 10K attracted more than 900 runners, 150 volunteers, and countless cheering families and friends. The non-profit race helps hundreds of people every year through the Pelham Civic Association's community assistance programs. Founded in 1939, Civics is a registered 501(c)(3) volunteer organization providing support for Pelham's seniors, youth, students, disabled, and disadvantaged.





2023 Half Marathon & 10K Finisher Medal

The medal will given to each participant of the race held by the Pelham Civic Association.





Michael Ming, President of the Pelham Civic Association expressed his excitement in advance of the event: "We are thrilled to host the Annual Half Marathon and 10K for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an honor to collaborate with a valued member of our community, such as LogoTags." Working with Todd Cross, Director of the Pelham Half Marathon and 10K, LogoTags carefully created a custom race medal to be given to every participant of the race, as shown here: PelhamHalf. "We were thrilled to design and donate these custom race medals to show our appreciation for the Pelham Civic Association in their ongoing heroic efforts within the community," explains Dawn Milanese, LogoTags Division Manager.

In addition to offering the highest quality products at industry-leading prices, LogoTags is synonymous with exemplary customer service. LogoTags representatives work to ensure that all customers, and especially returning customers, such as law enforcement and military personnel who frequently purchase challenge coins, are treated with the greatest care and respect. LogoTags supplies challenge coins made of the highest quality brass and offers unlimited art changes and digital proofs free of charge distinguishing itself from competitors. Like the other Ball Chain businesses, LogoTags is committed to providing high-quality, authentic products to its customers through a transparent and secure supply chain.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom challenge coins, military dog tags, bottle openers, lapel pins, charms and metal tags to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing facility and works with longtime production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe. We put our heart into everything we do.

