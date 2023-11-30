New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2023) - BonnEarth, whose premier supplements appeal to picky eaters and health evangelists alike, has debuted its great-tasting multivitamins for children. The new gummies, available online and on Amazon US, join BonnEarth's nutritious and tasty product line of vegan, organic, vegetarian, and halal-certified supplements for both adults and children and represent the company's commitment to making nutrition "pro choice."





BonnEarth: the most diverse offering of multivitamins for adults and children

BonnEarth is the flagship and trademarked brand of Mergen Pharma Incorporated. BonnEarth, a 100% women- and minority-owned business, was founded by a team of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical professionals who are all ingredients nerds. Their mission - to help everyone enjoy premium taste nutrition and have peace of mind - stems from their concern about the struggle to convince children (and adults) to prioritize nutrition from breakfast to dinner.

The consumption of ultra-processed foods that are quick to serve and whose taste is unnaturally enhanced is increasing across nearly all segments of the U.S. population. To address this, BonnEarth's professionals and supply-chain partners have invested years into research and lab testing to create real supplements that add nutrition into the daily lifestyles of adults and little ones. The multivitamin gummies and sugar-free multivitamin soft gels, which are free of artificial preservatives, coloring, sweeteners, and flavors, are created in FDA- and Halal-certified facilities. BonnEarth's commitment to valuing diversity in nutrition ensures that the lifecycle of its product is free of any non-halal, pork, or alcohol-based ingredients.

Believing that the right nutrition at the right age is non-negotiable for children, BonnEarth has rolled out its multivitamin gummies for its young and often picky customers out there. The naturally delicious supplements add nutritional value and are designed to support their growth and development.





BonnEarth is women-owned and focused on providing individuals and families with halal-certified supplements.

"Despite all the focus on kids' plates, adults are still confused. Exactly how much nutrition does a child need? Are they getting enough calcium or iron? Are they consuming too much fat or sugar? It can be challenging to ensure our kids get the best options on the market," says Sanobar S. Abdi, the founder of BonnEarth. "It's even more difficult if your family is 100% vegetarian or must have Halal-certified supplements. Our new multivitamin gummies will give parents peace of mind and help their little ones be the best versions of themselves."





Organic, vegan, vegetarian, and Halal-certified: BonnEarth has it all.

She explains that in launching BonnEarth's new product, her team wanted to take the pressure off parents and caretakers, who may struggle with mealtime battles. "We have made healthy eating for kids a fun and exciting process through our BonQuest game, which customers can access for free using the QR code behind the label. Our multivitamin gummies are tasty, nutritious, and fun. What's not to like?"

With the successful launch of its supplements for children, BonnEarth is now focusing on 2024. Sanobar states that the company will focus on bringing its Halal-certified supplements to additional markets across North America.

"The global vitamin supplements market was valued at $44.1 billion in 2020 and may reach $71.37 billion by 2028, so it is clear to us that people are becoming increasingly interested in their personal wellness," she says. "At BonnEarth, we understand the importance of clean and healthy eating, and we have exciting plans to make our table be the one they want to join. We will leave no stone unturned in our mission to deliver high-quality vegetarian and Halal-nutrition to adults and kids of all ages."

About BonnEarth

BonnEarth is a dynamic multivitamin brand committed to enhancing the well-being of individuals across North America. Its product portfolio boasts an array of premium offerings, including adult multivitamin gummies, adult sugar-free multivitamin soft gels, and children's multivitamin gummies, each specifically formulated to cater to the diverse needs of its valued customers. Through supplements that are Halal-certified, vegetarian, organic, and vegan, BonnEarth is supporting people of all ages to live their best lives.

For more information about BonnEarth, please visit its website or contact:

Sanobar S. Abdi

www.bonnearth.com

info@bonnearth.com

Mergen Pharma Inc

800 Third Avenue FRNT A #1392

New York, NY 10022 USA

