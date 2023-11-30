Grand Rapids, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2023) - webAI, the future of human-centered AI OS, is thrilled to announce the official launch of early access to the first version of its pioneering product, futureOS: Navigator. The milestone, revealed by Co-Founder and CEO David Stout at webAI's Awaken Event, deepens the company's commitment to helping companies stay ahead in the digital landscape, not by predicting the future but by shaping it.

David Stout speaking at webAI's Awaken Event.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8668/188363_63a89fe4f4155b92_001full.jpg

futureOS: Navigator

Founded four years ago, webAI aims to unleash human potential by alleviating the challenges of creating and deploying AI solutions. In developing futureOS, the priorities of webAI included:

AI Accessibility : Paving the way for every individual, irrespective of their technical prowess, to craft their own AI models.

: Paving the way for every individual, irrespective of their technical prowess, to craft their own AI models. Flexible Deployment Environments : Advocating for a paradigm shift - run models across tech stacks from any cloud environment to flexible fog infrastructures with minimal GPU availability, decreasing cost while making AI more sustainable.

: Advocating for a paradigm shift - run models across tech stacks from any cloud environment to flexible fog infrastructures with minimal GPU availability, decreasing cost while making AI more sustainable. Ownership Empowerment: Digital property rights matter - web3 infrastructure within futureOS allows immutable asset tracking with digital watermarking, tying digital creation to traceable authorship, empowering users to own what they create.

Stout says, "webAI's futureOS is not just a tool; it's a movement. It's about challenging the status quo, bridging gaps, and ensuring that no one is left behind as we advance into the future of AI. futureOS promises to be a reliable companion for both seasoned tech experts and someone just starting on their AI journey."

futureOS contains 3 main products supported by several breakthrough technologies diligently designed by webAI's team to make these aspirations a reality. These include the Canvas IDE, multi-modal chat assistant, and Parallel distributed infrastructure.

Canvas - Simplicity, Meet Power

Canvas makes stepping into the world of AI easier and allows users to get the best of both worlds. Drag-and-drop builder interfaces are still simple to use but don't hold back on depth and versatility. Those who wish can seamlessly transition into complete code design, ensuring that both novices and experts find their comfort zone.

Navigator's Canvas, which allows users to create flows

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8668/188363_63a89fe4f4155b92_002full.jpg

Flexibility, a Core Strength of futureOS

Stout explains, "Whether a person is setting up a system for sentiment analysis, image recognition, or any other AI-driven task, futureOS is equipped with webAI's proprietary model training methods. With tools like Attention Steering and DeepDetection, they aren't just getting off-the-shelf solutions; they are getting models tailored to their needs, ensuring accuracy and efficiency."

Navigator aims to shorten the time it takes to train and iterate on custom AI models.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8668/188363_63a89fe4f4155b92_003full.jpg

Leveraging webAI's Proprietary Training Techniques

Envisioning more than mere adaptability, webAI's developers integrated the company's specialized model training methodologies into futureOS. The Attention Steering technique is central to this, as it ensures the AI does not just gloss over extensive datasets but instead hones in on crucial details.

Attention Steering is meant to not be another training method but a transformative approach to efficient machine learning. By incorporating a unique form of reinforcement learning combined with proprietary techniques, it pinpoints areas of consensus and disagreement. This data then becomes instrumental in optimizing the training process.

The efficiency of Attention Steering has been documented. Notably, Attention Steering, when trained on a quarter of the dataset, achieved a precision comparable to that of a model trained on the entire dataset.

"This was accomplished while maintaining a significantly smaller model size - 78%," says Stout.

"Regarding accuracy, the Attention Steering Model achieved an impressive 98% on validation. This is nearly on par with the fine-tuned model, which reached 98.03% accuracy after training on the complete dataset before validation. This significant footprint reduction means the model can comfortably reside on a user's device."

The implication for futureOS, he continues, is that AI operations can be executed locally, eliminating the need for cloud dependency and addressing potential data privacy concerns.

Local Device AI

The launch of futureOS coincides with the age of cloud dependency, which is on the verge of transformation. futureOS addresses head-on the challenges of cloud-based solutions, from connectivity issues to latency. By empowering AI operations directly on local devices, responses are swifter, data is more secure, and the AI experience, even in offline scenarios, is seamless.

Navigator's Canvas and Assistant running on a local device.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8668/188363_63a89fe4f4155b92_004full.jpg

Internet of Models

The Internet of Models is an AI ecosystem that contextually delivers the highest performing models to the user. futureOS' infrastructure allows models to collaborate on outputs so the individual is always getting the best results. They can work with a wide variety of models including Claude and Llama 2, with more coming soon.

webAI's Internet of Models allows users to create, interpret, and interact with data.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8668/188363_63a89fe4f4155b92_005full.jpg

Visual Exploration Reimagined

One of most important models included in futureOS is webAI's own LBRA, a chat-based model that allows users to generate and interrogate content and data across many mediums.

"Incorporating LBRA within futureOS is webAI's testament to a future where technology doesn't just function - it orchestrates around humans," says Stout. "It's a realm where images aren't just viewed but experienced and where visuals become a canvas for conversations."

In futureOS, LBRA offers a fresh approach to interacting with visuals:

Engaging with Images : Images are no longer just for viewing. With LBRA, users can have a two-way interaction, making their experiences with pictures more engaging.

: Images are no longer just for viewing. With LBRA, users can have a two-way interaction, making their experiences with pictures more engaging. Detail-Oriented : LBRA helps identify specific elements within images. Whether it's famous landmarks or minor details, LBRA provides accurate descriptions.

: LBRA helps identify specific elements within images. Whether it's famous landmarks or minor details, LBRA provides accurate descriptions. Descriptive Capabilities : Every image has a context, and LBRA provides a narration for it. It goes beyond just recognizing by offering descriptive insights about the content of the photo.

: Every image has a context, and LBRA provides a narration for it. It goes beyond just recognizing by offering descriptive insights about the content of the photo. User-Focused Interaction: Unlike conventional tools, LBRA uses natural language understanding to tailor the visual feedback to the user's input.

"In effect, by incorporating LBRA in futureOS, users can step into a world where words echo in colors and frames and images respond to their call," Stout states. "With LBRA, they can explore the uncharted territories of human-centric AI, where every visual dialogue is a masterpiece waiting to unfold."

Parallel - A Distributed, Peer-to-Peer Infrastructure

futureOS also incorporates Parallel, whose key features include:

Decentralized Foundation: At its core, Parallel operates on a peer-to-peer model. This ensures that every device or node in the network has the autonomy to function as both a client and server. The decentralized nature ensures reduced latency, enhanced security, and increased fault tolerance.

At its core, Parallel operates on a peer-to-peer model. This ensures that every device or node in the network has the autonomy to function as both a client and server. The decentralized nature ensures reduced latency, enhanced security, and increased fault tolerance. Optimized for Edge or Cloud: Parallel is crafted to thrive in diverse environments. Whether it's the resource-constrained edge devices or the vast expanse of cloud servers, Parallel is optimized to deliver high performance across the board.

Parallel is crafted to thrive in diverse environments. Whether it's the resource-constrained edge devices or the vast expanse of cloud servers, Parallel is optimized to deliver high performance across the board. Scalability at its Best: With its distributed nature, Parallel can easily scale horizontally. As more nodes join the network, the infrastructure's power and efficiency increase, ensuring the system remains robust even under high loads.

With its distributed nature, Parallel can easily scale horizontally. As more nodes join the network, the infrastructure's power and efficiency increase, ensuring the system remains robust even under high loads. Reduced Latency: Parallel's ability to run on edge devices means data processing can occur closer to the data source. This significantly reduces data travel times and quickens response rates, which is crucial for real-time applications.

Parallel's ability to run on edge devices means data processing can occur closer to the data source. This significantly reduces data travel times and quickens response rates, which is crucial for real-time applications. Hardware Optimization: Beyond its software capabilities, Parallel is engineered to make the most out of the hardware it runs on. This means tasks are executed more efficiently, taking full advantage of the underlying hardware's capabilities.

Stout adds that by incorporating Parallel in futureOS, users will enjoy significant benefits, such as:

Enhanced Data Security: With data being processed and stored across multiple nodes, it's harder for malicious entities to compromise the system.

With data being processed and stored across multiple nodes, it's harder for malicious entities to compromise the system. Cost Efficiency: Parallel's ability to leverage both edge and cloud resources helps users to get the best of both worlds: the power of the cloud and the proximity of the edge, leading to cost savings in data transfer and storage.

Parallel's ability to leverage both edge and cloud resources helps users to get the best of both worlds: the power of the cloud and the proximity of the edge, leading to cost savings in data transfer and storage. Flexibility: Parallel offers flexibility in deployment, allowing businesses to tailor the infrastructure to their specific needs, whether it's data-intensive tasks, real-time processing, or a mix of both.

Parallel is undergoing development and will be discussed during the Early Access but released at a later date.

Charting a New Course

Stout says, "futureOS is the first human - AI operating system. It seamlessly enables users direct access and control over AI on their personal devices. This means everything in futureOS can be found on their local devices. It's not just about harnessing AI, but empowering them to create, share, learn, and capitalize on their AI vision. The potential is immense, and I'm eagerly anticipating the wonders that will be created in this ecosystem." The early access for futureOS is available to everyone on webAI's website.

About webAI

webAI is at the forefront of the artificial intelligence operating system industry and is revolutionizing the way businesses and consumers interact with AI technology. Its innovative platform is designed to put the power of AI directly into the hands of its users, ensuring they have complete ownership and control over their digital interactions. By prioritizing the elimination of privacy and security risks, webAI aims to foster a safe and trustworthy AI ecosystem. Its ultimate goal is to be the underpinning framework - the "rails" on which the future of AI runs - that provides a robust, scalable, and seamless operating environment for AI tools and applications.

For more information about webAI, please visit its website or contact:

David Stout

info@webai.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188363