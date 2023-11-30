Chilean Cobalt Corp. Announces Appointment of Technical Advisors

BERWYN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / Chilean Cobalt Corp. (OTCQB:COBA) ("C3" or the "Company"), a US-based and US-listed critical minerals exploration and development company focused on its La Cobaltera, cobalt-copper project is pleased to announce the appointment of three new Technical Advisors to its team: Dr. Lawrence W. Snee, a Certified Professional Geologist and Qualified Person with over 40 years of global experience; Gonzalo Mato, an exploration geologist with over 40 years of experience with focus on Chile and broader South America; and Alejandro Muñoz, an engineer and field project manager with over 10 years of experience with focus on Chile.

About Dr. Lawrence W. Snee

Dr. Snee is a Certified Professional Geologist and Qualified Person with over 40 years of global experience. He was previously the Geological Director for John T. Boyd Company, Exploration Manager for Crest International Investments, VP of Exploration and Executive Director for Central Asian Minerals and Resources; and a Research Geologist and Team Chief Scientist for the US Geological Survey. Dr. Snee holds a Bachelor's degree in Geology, Biology, and Chemistry from Florida State University, a Master's degree in Geology and a PhD in Geology from The Ohio State University.

About Gonzalo Mato

Mr. Mato is an exploration geologist with over 40 years of experience with focus on Chile and broader South America. He was previously the Chief Geologist in South America for Rio Tinto Group, Technical Coordinator for the Cerro Colorado bioleaching project, and an Exploration Geologist for Phelps Dodge (now, Freeport-McMoRan). Mr. Mato holds a Bachelor's degree in Geology from the Universidad de Oviedo (Asturias, Spain) and completed Post-Graduate Studies in Mineral Exploration at the University of British Columbia.

About Alejandro Muñoz

Mr. Muñoz is an engineer and field project manager with over 10 years of experience with focus on Chile. He was previously a Mining Planner at Antofagasta Minerals and a Mining Project Engineer for Empresa Nacional de Minería (ENAMI). Mr. Muñoz completed Civil Mining Engineering from The Catholic University of Chile.

About Chilean Cobalt Corp.

Chilean Cobalt Corp. ("C3") is a US-based and US-listed critical minerals exploration and development company focused on the La Cobaltera, cobalt-copper project, located in the past-producing San Juan District in northern Chile, one of the world's few primary cobalt districts known globally. C3 has a deliberate focus on building a dynamic and sustainable business with an emphasis on applying leading environmental stewardship, social engagement, and corporate governance practices to its strategy.

