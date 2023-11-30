Jolt Software, Inc: Jolt Software Implementation Improves Dave & Buster's Operations

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / Dave & Buster's, the premier entertainment and dining experience company, has announced the implementation of Jolt, a new software program designed to streamline operations and improve reporting. The company owns and operates over 200 venues in North America, including 155 Dave & Buster's stores and 58 Main Event centers.

Jolt Software, Inc.

"We are thrilled to have implemented Jolt into our operations," said Brian McCleary Vice President of Operations at Dave & Buster's. "The app is incredibly intuitive and much faster than our previous system. The reporting capabilities are outstanding, and the support center has been flexible and easy to work with. We are excited to see the impact this will have on our business."

Jolt is primarily being used for checklists, with the company piloting the software for Remote Temperature Sensors (RTS) and labeling. This implementation is part of Dave & Buster's long-term strategy to drive organic growth, improve profitability, and produce significant cash flow.

"We are proud to support Dave & Buster's in their efforts to improve operations and provide an exceptional experience to their guests," said Josh Bird, CEO of Jolt. "Our software is designed to be easy to use and manage, and we are pleased to hear positive feedback from Rob and his team. We look forward to continuing to work with Dave & Buster's and help them achieve their goals."

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 208 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 152 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 41 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 56 Main Event branded stores in 18 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

About Jolt Software, Inc.

Jolt delivers a digital content distribution platform that facilitates food safety and operational excellence at scale. Jolt solutions help restaurants, hotel chains, convenience stores, and retailers improve food safety compliance, boost transparency and accountability, and accelerate employee onboarding. To learn more, visit www.jolt.com.



