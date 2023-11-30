Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
InnoCan veröffentlicht Quartalszahlen - Umsatz mehr als ver-5-facht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865311 | ISIN: US6778641000 | Ticker-Symbol: O4D
Frankfurt
30.11.23
08:00 Uhr
51,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,5052,5022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.11.2023 | 22:10
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America: Amlan® International Expands in Southern Vietnam with New Distribution Partner, Saigon Nutrition Corporation

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan® International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) and a global leader in mineral-based feed additives that optimize the intestinal health of poultry and livestock, is pleased to announce an expansion of their presence in the Southern Vietnam market through a new distribution partnership with Saigon Nutrition Corporation.

Amlan entered into a distributor agreement with Saigon Nutrition effective September 30th, 2023. As a trusted brand in the animal health industry, Amlan is committed to bringing natural and effective feed additives to enhance animal health and productivity. Saigon Nutrition, which is well established and respected in the region, will manage the distribution of Amlan products for the Southern Region of Vietnam. This partnership will allow for better alignment of customer needs and industry demands. Saigon Nutrition is now authorized to distribute Calibrin®-Z, Varium®, Calibrin®-A, NeoPrime®, and ConditionAde® products.

"Amlan is pleased to have Saigon Nutrition as our trusted distributor in Southern Vietnam. This partnership represents a pivotal moment in our commitment to advancing animal health and sustainability in the region," said Wade Robey, Vice President of Agriculture, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, and President of Amlan International.

The Southern Region of Vietnam is home to a dynamic livestock and poultry industry, where the demand for advanced solutions is increasing. Our partnership with Saigon Nutrition positions Amlan to deliver our products to local farmers and producers. These products are designed to optimize animal performance, improve feed efficiency, and elevate the overall well-being of livestock and poultry.

"We look forward to expanding the reach of our unique natural mineral-based feed additives to South Vietnamese producers who are seeking high-efficacy solutions to maximize performance and improve feed conversion ratio and their bottom line, said Nguyen Hai, Amlan International's Commercial Manager, Vietnam. "Our collaboration with Saigon Nutrition will be an essential component in facilitating this."

About Amlan® International
Amlan International is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process its unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as "Amlan International" is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange.

410 North Michigan Avenue | Suite 400 | Chicago, Illinois 60611 | United States of America

+1 312 321 1515 | info@amlan.com| www.amlan.com


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.