ESI Group SA (ISIN Code: FR 0004110310, Symbol: ESI) ("ESI Group") announces today that the tender offer for the shares of ESI Group at a price of 155 euros per share initiated by Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), through its fully owned subsidiary Keysight Technologies Netherlands B.V. ("Keysight") (the "Offer") will be opened from December 1, 2023 (included) to January 8, 2024 (included).

On November 28, 2023, the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") declared the Offer to be compliant and granted its approval (visa) to Keysight's offer document (the "Offer Document") and to ESI Group's note in response (the "Note in Response"), under numbers 23-492 and 23-493 respectively. The Offer Document, the Note in Response and the documents detailing other information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Keysight and ESI Group have been made available to the public on November 29, 2023, in accordance with article 231-28 of the AMF's general regulations.

The Offer Document, the other information relating to Keysight's legal, financial and accounting characteristics, the Note in Response, and the other information relating to ESI Group's legal, financial and accounting characteristics, may be consulted on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and ESI Group (https://investors.esi-group.com/fr), and may be obtained free of charge from:

ESI Group Investors relations

3 bis Rue Saarinen

Immeuble le Séville

94528 Rungis Cedex

France

A toll-free number is available to ESI Group's individual shareholders residing in France for any questions concerning the Offer (open Monday to Friday, 9:30am to 5:00pm): 0805 38 57 78.

Georgeson is acting as information agent for ESI Group's institutional and individual shareholders (contact: M. Matthieu Simon Blavier msb@georgeson.comet Mme. Christine Genin christine.genin@georgeson.com).

About Keysight

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we're delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We're a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

About ESI Group

Founded in 1973, ESI Group envisions a world where Industry commits to bold outcomes, addressing high stakes concerns environmental impact, safety comfort for consumers and workers, and adaptable and sustainable business models. ESI provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics modeling and virtual prototyping expertise to allow industries to make the right decisions at the right time while managing their complexity. Acting principally in automotive land transportation, aerospace, and heavy industry, ESI is present in more than 15 countries, employs 1000 people around the world, and reported 2022 sales of €130 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris.

For further information, go to: www.esi-group.com.

https://www.esi-group.com/company/who-we-are

Contacts:

ESI Group

Pascale Arnaud

investors@esi-group.com

+33 1 49 78 28 28

orson. Press Shareholder Relations

Gael Durand-Perdriel

gael.durand-perdriel@orson.ai

+33 7 85 63 63 19

Georgeson

Matthieu Simon Blavier

msb@georgeson.com

+33 1 42 60 36 54

+33 6 60 41 80 61

Christine Genin

christine.genin@georgeson.com

+33 6 46 82 39 41