Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
InnoCan veröffentlicht Quartalszahlen - Umsatz mehr als ver-5-facht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853081 | ISIN: US0010551028 | Ticker-Symbol: AFL
Tradegate
30.11.23
20:07 Uhr
75,90 Euro
+1,50
+2,02 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AFLAC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AFLAC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,2076,7023:00
75,9076,1022:00
ACCESSWIRE
30.11.2023 | 23:02
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aflac Incorporated: One Of America's Longest-Serving CEOs Has Advice On Humor And Risk

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / Aflac Incorporated

Aflac CEO Dan Amos Reveals His Strategy To Lead In A More Polarized And Personalized World.

Originally published on Forbes

By Diane Brady, Forbes Staff

To understand Dan Amos' approach to leadership, consider the first role he took at Aflac after graduating from the University of Georgia in 1973. As son of cofounder Paul Amos, one of three brothers who founded the insurance company in 1955, he could have hung out in the head office. Instead, he started in sales.

"I wanted an objective job, not a subjective job," says Amos, 72, who went on to become the top salesman of the supplemental health and life insurance company-and its CEO in 1990. "Goal-setting always intrigued me and was something I liked."

Continue reading the full article on Forbes

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/812050/one-of-americas-longest-serving-ceos-has-advice-on-humor-and-risk

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.