The power of Tao Calligraphy and Tao Song comes to life in this two day event starting on December 2nd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2023) - Led by Tao Grandmaster, Dr. & Master Zhi Gang Sha, the Sha Tao Concert: A Transformative Weekend through Tao Calligraphy & Tao Song takes place December 2nd and 3rd in a special livestream from the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Dr. & Master Sha will lead the audience through an interactive experience of healing and transformation through soulful art, music, and dance, which will also feature a diverse cast of local and internationally-renowned performers.

Speaking about the event, Dr. & Master Sha expressed the potential power of Tao Calligraphy, Tao Song, Tao Dance, and Tao Music. "Heal and transform the soul first, then healing and transformation of every aspect of life will follow," he says.

Dr. & Master Sha will infuse ancient Tao wisdom and frequencies into his voice to perform a 3-minute Tao Source Tao Song blessing that is believed to promote emotional balance through the accelerated healing capacity of sound.

At last year's Sha Tao Concert, in July 2022, Dr. & Master Sha led a capacity live audience, with thousands more joining online, through an evening full of interactive song and dance.

Those attending this year's concert seek to:

Increase their power to have long-lasting change in their lives.

Experience a deeper sense of freedom.

Rejuvenate their self-transformative practices.

Empower their authentic self-expression.

Upgrade their physical, emotional, and mental frequency.

People interested in hearing Dr. & Master Sha's Tao Concert can access the livestream (and for 48 hours afterward, a recording). They will also receive Tao light treasures, permanent spiritual transmissions of Tao Source greatest light and greatest unconditional love: qualities at the core of removing obstacles in various aspects of life.

In-person attendance is available, but limited. Access to the online livestream can be reserved here.

About Dr. & Master Zhi Gang Sha

Dr. & Master Zhi Gang Sha is a Tao Grandmaster, world-renowned healer, and international spiritual teacher who has authored 11 New York Times bestsellers. He is also the creator of Tao Calligraphy, Tao Song, and Tao Dance, which expand and accelerate the healing capacity of art, sound, and movement.

An MD in China and a doctor of traditional Chinese medicine in both his home country of China and his adopted home of Canada, Dr. & Master Sha created Soul Mind Body Medicine®, which combines the essences of Western medicine and traditional Chinese medicine, infused with ancient energy and spiritual secrets.

