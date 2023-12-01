Alpha Advisory Group Announces Opening of Minneapolis Office

Sam Gibbons to return as General Manager, lead the office and support growing client base in the upper Midwest

CHICAGO, IL and MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / Alpha Advisory Group, and its subsidiary, Alpha IR Group (collectively "Alpha"), today announced the opening of its new office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Serving the Twin Cities area and the upper Midwest, the establishment of a Minneapolis office reinforces Alpha's commitment to clients and expectations to continue to grow across the region. The office will be led by Sam Gibbons, Managing Director and General Manager in Minneapolis.

"Alpha's proactive and process driven approach continues to be highly valued by clients that are looking to expand the ROI of their investor relations and strategic communications programs, and we are thrilled to establish a local office in the Twin Cities under Sam's leadership," said CEO & Founder Chris Hodges. "Sam's deep knowledge of our industry, proven commitment to his clients, and dedication to critical thought leadership in the capital markets, makes him an ideal fit to help lead the next phase of Alpha's growth in the Midwest and support our strategy and vision for our future."

Sam Gibbons commented, "Public companies in North America will continue to face increasingly complex communications challenges, and the need for effective counsel and strategies by corporate executives and their boards has never been greater. Alpha brings an extremely compelling value proposition for companies that care about protecting and enhancing their investment brands and corporate reputations, and I'm extremely excited to help expand the firm's presence in the Midwest and lead the formation of our newest office in Minneapolis."

Since its founding in 2012, Alpha has extended its geographic reach to serve both domestic and international clients. Alpha's expansion will help meet the growing demand for its IR and corporate reputation services, as existing and new clients face the need to establish more sophisticated Wall Street and corporate reputation programs.

Sam Gibbons Background

Mr. Gibbons brings extensive experience in the capital markets and as an investor relations practitioner, with ten years of agency experience and five years of in-house experience as Vice President of Investor Relations and Chief of Staff to the CEO of multi-state cannabis operator, Vireo Health. Sam began his career as part of ICR's consumer retail and industrial practices, and was subsequently instrumental in the growth of Alpha IR after initially joining the firm in 2014. Sam completed his undergraduate studies at Boston University and serves as Co-President of the Twin Cities Chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI).

About The Alpha Companies:

The Alpha Companies, including Alpha Advisory Group and Alpha IR Group, bring deep sector expertise and senior-driven programs focused on clients' most critical stakeholders. The firm's work includes strategic investor relations consulting, corporate reputation advisory, stakeholder communications research, as well as transactions and special situations counsel. Alpha is the right choice to manage clients' reputations, credibility, and ultimately, their corporate brand. The Alpha Companies are headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Boston, Dallas and Minneapolis. The Alpha Companies serve clients across all industries and through multiple inflection points in the business cycle. Additional information about Alpha IR and Alpha Advisory can be found at www.alpha-ir.com.

