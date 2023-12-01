IQ Option: 10 years of the ultimate trading experience

TBILISI, Georgia, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IQ Option, a leading online trading platform, proudly commemorates its 10th anniversary, celebrating its remarkable journey of constant evolution and success. Over the last decade, IQ Option has played a role in transforming the trading landscape, taking operations to a truly global level with a special focus on Latin America, Thailand, and Indonesia.

The company expresses its appreciation of its loyal community of traders who have been instrumental in its growth. The lively and supportive trading community has been rapidly growing since 2013 and now has 40M+ members from all over the world.

The platform has come a long way in the world of online trading since its founding in 2013. Over the years, the platform has undergone numerous enhancements to provide traders with a superior experience. These improvements include:

Traderoom and User Experience Enhancements: IQ Option has consistently worked on streamlining the traderoom interface, expanding the trading toolset, and increasing the available assets to an impressive 300. The platform has also enriched its offerings with educational materials, courses, and webinars to empower traders with knowledge. The introduction of trading tournaments adds a competitive edge for users. Moreover, the inclusion of cryptocurrencies as tradable assets has opened up new opportunities for traders.

Multilingual 24/7 Support: IQ Option has made customer support accessible to traders worldwide by having specialists who speak multiple languages, including English, Portuguese, Spanish, French, Italian, Thai, Arabic, and more. The 24/7 support ensures that traders receive assistance whenever they need it.

Rapid Withdrawal System: The introduction of the rapid withdrawal system is a testament to IQ Option's commitment to trader satisfaction. This system allows the company to process 68% of withdrawal requests immediately, ensuring that traders have quick and efficient access to their funds.

IQ Option's relentless pursuit of excellence has been recognized with 22 different awards, including the "Excellence In Forex Trading Platform Global" award from Global Business Review (2022), "Best Trading Platform" from FX Daily Info (2022), "Fastest-Growing Online Broker in Asia" from International Business Magazine (2022), and "Best Trading Experience" from WorldForexAward (2022). These accolades reflect the platform's dedication to providing a world-class trading experience.

Over the years, IQ Option has expanded its payment options and ensured mobile compatibility, introducing and enhancing the IQ Option app to meet the needs of traders who prefer to trade on the go.

Understanding that every trader is unique, IQ Option has introduced niche account types to cater to individual trader requirements, including Islamic accounts.

In addition to its trading endeavors, IQ Option has been actively involved in sponsoring various sports events, showcasing its commitment to sportsmanship and teamwork. Some notable collaborations include Red Bull Racing in 2018, and the CS-GO Latin America Cup in 2021.

Looking ahead, IQ Option reaffirms its dedication to continuous improvement, vowing to work hand in hand with its community of traders to provide new and exciting updates in the near future. The platform's commitment to enhancing the trading experience remains unwavering as it embarks on the next decade of trading excellence.

IQ Option expresses its sincere gratitude to its loyal community of traders, without whom this remarkable journey would not have been possible.

About IQ Option

IQ Option is a leading online trading platform with a decade of experience, providing a user-friendly and comprehensive trading environment for traders worldwide. The platform offers a wide range of trading instruments, educational resources, and innovative features to empower traders of all levels.

