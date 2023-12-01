Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2023) - Golden Spike Resources Corp. (CSE: GLDS) (OTCQB: GSPRF) (FSE: L5Y) ("Golden Spike" or the "Company") will proceed to a private placement financing of 3,950,000 Units at $0.08 per Unit for gross proceeds of $316,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one warrant. Each whole warrant ( a "Warrant") is exercisable at $0.10 per common share for 2 years from closing (the "Private Placement"). Closing of the Private Placement is scheduled for December 5th, 2023.

The Company will pay finder's fees consisting of 8% cash and 8% warrants, (with the same terms as the subscribers' Warrants except that the finder's warrants will be non-transferable) on a portion of the Private Placement in accordance with the policies of the CSE. Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for exploration and development of the Company's projects in Newfoundland, and for general working capital. The Private Placement is subject to the acceptance of the CSE.

About Golden Spike

Golden Spike Resources Corp. (CSE: GLDS) (OTCQB: GSPRF) (FSE: L5Y) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring and unlocking value in mineral opportunities in Canada and other low-risk jurisdictions. The Company currently holds 100% interest in the 3,425-hectare Gregory River Property in Newfoundland, strategically centered over an approximate 11-kilometer-long stretch of the Gregory River VMS-belt, a north-northeast trending corridor of very prospective ground with potential to host Cyprus-type polymetallic VMS deposits. In addition, the Property hosts a cluster of historically explored, high-grade, copper ±gold vein structures.

